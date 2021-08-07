Seize opportunity for diplomacy now: US to Iran’s new President Raisi

WASHINGTON, Aug 6: The United States on Thursday urged Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi to return to talks on both nations resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, repeating the U.S. stance that the window for diplomacy would not stay open forever.

Iran has been negotiating with six leading powers to revive a deal abandoned unilaterally in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, who claimed the agreement was ineffective and adopted a hardline policy towards Tehran.

Multilateral talks in Vienna on renewing the ban on Iran gaining nuclear weapons were suspended on June 20 pending the outcome of Iran's national election which Raisi won.

"Our message to President Raisi is the same as our message to his predecessors the US will defend and advance our national security interests and those of our partners," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

"We hope that Iran seizes the opportunity now to advance diplomatic solutions," Price said.

The 60-year-old Raisi, a frontrunner to replace the 82-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in his inaugural address on Thursday that Iranians want to maintain the country's independence and resist foreign bullying.

Raisi promised to pursue "diplomacy and constructive and extensive engagement with the world", reiterating his stance that boosting relations with regional neighbours would be at the top of his foreign policy.

"I extend a hand of friendship and brotherhood to all countries, especially those in the region," Raisi said.

The US and its allies, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel have been in a simmering confrontation with Iran in the region.

The US, the United Kingdom and Israel have blamed Iran for an armed drone attack on an Israeli oil tanker, the Mercer Street, that killed two crew members in the Gulf of Oman last week. -REUTERS









