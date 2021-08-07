Google Maps warns drivers about emission charges

Video
Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

CALIFORNIA, Aug 6:  Google Maps will now warn drivers in London and other cities if they are going to enter a low-emission zone with fees or fines.
Several major cities have such schemes to keep polluting traffic out of their busiest areas.
But where such zones begin is often unclear - and can catch out tourists and occasional local drivers alike.
To begin with, Google will alert drivers entering zones in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, London, and Paris.
London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) covers an area with most of the city's tourist hotspots and historical landmarks, from:
Drivers of older cars below modern emission standards have to pay £12.50 in the zone.
And, until it expands, in October, it applies in the same area as the separate £15 congestion charge.
 "The alerts will appear when planning a trip that goes through a low-emission zone and when nearing a zone while already en route to the destination," Google said.
They also linked to official local information, it said, adding: "Based on this info, impacted users can choose an alternative mode of transportation or take another route."
Other apps, such as Waze - also owned by Google - already have features to avoid restricted zones in some cities.
But Google Maps is the most widely used navigation app, with estimates of its market share ranging from just under 70% to about 80%.
The company says it supports efforts to cut traffic pollution in the most built-up areas.
And it announced the move, in March, alongside other planned changes, including making the "eco-friendly" option the default route.    -BBC



