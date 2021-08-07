Mass-awareness to eradicate obstetric fistula stressed

RAJSHAHI, Aug 6: Wide-ranging awareness among the public in general, particularly the rural ones, can be the best ways of mitigating the problems and sufferings related to obstetric fistula.

Mass-media, both print and electronics, should come forward and work together to create public awareness for the sake of freeing the society from the family and social burdens.

Health experts and others concerned came up with the observations while addressing a meeting styled "Fistula Patient Identification: Early detection and treatment" virtually on Thursday afternoon.

LAMB Hospital hosted the awareness meeting with Journalists with the technical assistance of the Department of Health Service and financial support from the UNFPA Bangladesh.

Bogra Civil Surgeon Dr Gaosul Azam Chowdhury addressed the meeting as the chief guest with journalists' leader Amjad Hossain Mintu in the chair.

UNFPA Technical Officer Dr Animesh Biswas and Field Officer Dr Kaniz Fatema and LAMB Hospital Project Manager Mahatab Liton spoke as special guests disseminating their expertise on the issue.

Dr Tahrima Hossain from LAMB Hospital presented a keynote paper titled "End Obstetric Fistula in Rangpur and Rajshahi Division: Achievements and Challenges" giving an overview of the present situation of the problem and way-outs.

She told the meeting that obstetric fistula is one such chronic debilitating condition for women around the country. Obstructed and prolonged labors are the prime causes for developing obstetric fistula, she said.

She mentioned that various government and non-government organisations concerned including LAMB Hospital are implementing need-based programmes including case Identification from the community, referral for diagnosis, timely management, motivation, counseling, follow up and comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration to free the society from obstetric fistula by 2030.

In his remarks, Dr Gaosul Azam Chowdhury stressed ensuring hundred percent institutional deliveries with antenatal and postnatal care for substantial and sustainable reduction of obstetric fistula.

Defining as one of the most devastating pregnancy related morbidity in the country, he viewed that mostly affected women from marginalized socio-economic backgrounds remained neglected.

Identification of obstetric fistula cases coupled with quality surgery and safe surgery is extremely needed as rehabilitation and reintegration of patients should be strengthened further, he mentioned.

Utmost emphasis should be given on mitigating the problem with collective efforts of all government and non-government and specialists concerned.







