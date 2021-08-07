Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 August, 2021, 4:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Mass-awareness to eradicate obstetric fistula stressed

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 6: Wide-ranging awareness among the public in general, particularly the rural ones, can be the best ways of mitigating the problems and sufferings related to obstetric fistula.
Mass-media, both print and electronics, should come forward and work together to create public awareness for the sake of freeing the society from the family and social burdens.
Health experts and others concerned came up with the observations while addressing a meeting styled "Fistula Patient Identification: Early detection and treatment" virtually on Thursday afternoon.
LAMB Hospital hosted the awareness meeting with Journalists with the technical assistance of the Department of Health Service and financial support from the UNFPA Bangladesh.
Bogra Civil Surgeon Dr Gaosul Azam Chowdhury addressed the meeting as the chief guest with journalists' leader Amjad Hossain Mintu in the chair.
UNFPA Technical Officer Dr Animesh Biswas and Field Officer Dr Kaniz Fatema and LAMB Hospital Project Manager Mahatab Liton spoke as special guests disseminating their expertise on the issue.
Dr Tahrima Hossain from LAMB Hospital presented a keynote paper titled "End Obstetric Fistula in Rangpur and Rajshahi Division: Achievements and Challenges" giving an overview of the present situation of the problem and way-outs.
She told the meeting that obstetric fistula is one such chronic debilitating condition for women around the country. Obstructed and prolonged labors are the prime causes for developing obstetric fistula, she said.
She mentioned that various government and non-government organisations concerned including LAMB Hospital are implementing need-based programmes including case Identification from the community, referral for diagnosis, timely management, motivation, counseling, follow up and comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration to free the society from obstetric fistula by 2030.
In his remarks, Dr Gaosul Azam Chowdhury stressed ensuring hundred percent institutional deliveries with antenatal and postnatal care for substantial and sustainable reduction of obstetric fistula.
Defining as one of the most devastating pregnancy related morbidity in the country, he viewed that mostly affected women from marginalized socio-economic backgrounds remained neglected.
Identification of obstetric fistula cases coupled with quality surgery and safe surgery is extremely needed as rehabilitation and reintegration of patients should be strengthened further, he mentioned.
Utmost emphasis should be given on mitigating the problem with collective efforts of all government and non-government and specialists concerned.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Google Maps warns drivers about emission charges
Fish with ‘human’ teeth caught in US
Mass-awareness to eradicate obstetric fistula stressed
Flood-prone populations up nearly 25% since 2000: Study
No work, no food: Pandemic deepens global hunger
Pandemic:  Al-Rashid foundation provides Covid-19 supports
Govt moves to boost climate resilience of vulnerable people
4-day photo exhibition on Bangabandhu begins in Seoul


Latest News
'Seized liquor bottles were empty,' claims Pori Moni
Palestinian dies of Israeli gunfire after West Bank clashes
PM greets Tigers for winning T20 series against Australia
Chaynika Chowdhury to be freed after questioning at DB office
Dhaka calls for ASEAN leaders’ concerted efforts to tackle regional challenges
Bangladesh win T20 series against Australia with three consecutive victory
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead in Rajshahi
Worker dies from electrocution in Pirojpur
Take responsibility for Covid treatment of RMG workers: SKOP to owners
Pori Moni's costume designer Jimmy detained
Most Read News
Bangladesh launches mango diplomacy
Raids on ravenous beauties
AL activist shot dead
Has Kashmir changed?
Vice-Chancellor of Premier University Prof Dr Anupam Sen cutting a cake
Domestic flights resume today
Karnaphuli Dry Dock begins ship handling
Corona claims highest 264 lives on Thursday
HC asks EC to hold by-polls to Sylhet-3 JS seat by Sept 7
76th Anniversary of Hiroshima Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft