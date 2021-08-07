Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 August, 2021, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Piyasha on 8-day remand in 3 cases

Mou on 4-day remand in separate case

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Court Correspondent

Model and former TV presenter Faria Mahbub Piyasha was placed on fresh eight days' remand in three cases filed with three police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.
Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order on Friday.
Another model Mariam Akhter Mou was placed on a four-day remand again in Mohammadpur Police Station.
Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Shikder passed the order on Friday.
The court granted remand for Piyasha -- two days in Gulshan Police, three days in Bhatara Police and three days in Khilkhet Police Station.
Piyasha and Mou were produced before the CMM court on Friday after a three-day remand in two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act filed with Gulshan and Mohammadpur police stations respectively.
Police prayed to the court to grant 27 days' remand for Piyasha in the three cases and ten days' remand for questioning Mou in the case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station.
Piyasha and Mou were held in raids conducted in the capital's Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas respectively on August 1.
Police said the two models used to invite rich people and their children to different parties at night.
They used to take objectionable photos of them which were later used for blackmailing. Police seized foreign liquor, Yaba pills, and shisha (flavoured tobacco) from the houses of the models.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More severe Covid variant may strike: Fauci
Firefighters working to douse the fire that originated at a furniture shop
UN concerned about unused vaccines, can help if govts ask
Piyasha on 8-day remand in 3 cases
Sudden collapse of a portion of the embankment on the Jamuna
Over 500 applications for IPTV registration submitted
Guard at Dhaka SP’s residence dies after receiving bullet
CWASA forced to change water project from Mohra to Chandpur


Latest News
'Seized liquor bottles were empty,' claims Pori Moni
Palestinian dies of Israeli gunfire after West Bank clashes
PM greets Tigers for winning T20 series against Australia
Chaynika Chowdhury to be freed after questioning at DB office
Dhaka calls for ASEAN leaders’ concerted efforts to tackle regional challenges
Bangladesh win T20 series against Australia with three consecutive victory
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead in Rajshahi
Worker dies from electrocution in Pirojpur
Take responsibility for Covid treatment of RMG workers: SKOP to owners
Pori Moni's costume designer Jimmy detained
Most Read News
Bangladesh launches mango diplomacy
Raids on ravenous beauties
AL activist shot dead
Has Kashmir changed?
Vice-Chancellor of Premier University Prof Dr Anupam Sen cutting a cake
Domestic flights resume today
Karnaphuli Dry Dock begins ship handling
Corona claims highest 264 lives on Thursday
HC asks EC to hold by-polls to Sylhet-3 JS seat by Sept 7
76th Anniversary of Hiroshima Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft