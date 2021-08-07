Piyasha on 8-day remand in 3 cases

Model and former TV presenter Faria Mahbub Piyasha was placed on fresh eight days' remand in three cases filed with three police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order on Friday.

Another model Mariam Akhter Mou was placed on a four-day remand again in Mohammadpur Police Station.

Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Shikder passed the order on Friday.

The court granted remand for Piyasha -- two days in Gulshan Police, three days in Bhatara Police and three days in Khilkhet Police Station.

Piyasha and Mou were produced before the CMM court on Friday after a three-day remand in two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act filed with Gulshan and Mohammadpur police stations respectively.

Police prayed to the court to grant 27 days' remand for Piyasha in the three cases and ten days' remand for questioning Mou in the case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station.

Piyasha and Mou were held in raids conducted in the capital's Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas respectively on August 1.

Police said the two models used to invite rich people and their children to different parties at night.

They used to take objectionable photos of them which were later used for blackmailing. Police seized foreign liquor, Yaba pills, and shisha (flavoured tobacco) from the houses of the models.







