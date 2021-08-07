Over 500 applications for IPTV registration submitted

Over 500 applications for registration of Internet Protocol Television or IPTV have been submitted to the government.

But the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will approve only 10 to 15 IPTVs this month (August). This information has been known from the relevant sources of the Ministry.

It is known that the government will register these IPTVs in the light of the national online media policy after verification and selection. More IPTVs will be brought under registration in different phases.

The National Online Media Policy states that all online media must be registered with the commission.

However, until the commission is formed, the government or any affiliated body empowered by the government will be responsible for registration.

The registration authority will register the online media following certain rules and regulations. Existing online media will be registered subject to conditions.

Deputy Secretary (TV-2), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ruzina Sultana said," The process of IPTV registration has started. Registration will be given from those whose applications have been submitted."

She further said the government will formulate rules for registration in consultation with the stakeholders.

It will describe the procedure for registration, eligibility and disqualification, cancellation and provisions.

Until the relevant laws/rules are enacted or if there is ambiguity in the laws/rules/ policies, the government will take necessary decisions in all these matters.

All registered online media will be considered as recognized institutions by the government.

An official of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, who did not want to be named, said that 10 to 15 IPTVs would be registered under the National Online Media Policy for the time being.

These IPTVs will be registered within this month. Later, some more IPTVs will be registered step by step.

However, even after registration, news cannot be broadcast from IPTV. This condition is clearly stated in the National Online Media Policy.

Recently, RAB also closed the IPTV Joy Jatra office owned by Helena Jahangir, the leader of the Joy Jatra group. She has recently lost the post of sub-committee of the Women's League.

A case has already been filed against Helena Jahangir under the Telecommunications Act. RAB-4 Sub-Inspector (SI) Idris Ali filed the case with the Pallabi Police Station on Friday (July 30).

Besides all those issues some of the IPTVs are also broadcasting news but that is also against the policy.

During an exchange of views with journalists at the secretariat on August 2 the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud said, "Since we have not started giving approval, no IPTV is allowed."

However, there are many allegations against some IPTVs. "We take action from time to time in response to that complaint."

He further said some IPTVs are run for personal gain, spreading various kinds of confusion. However, we take action if any complaint is noticed. Action has already been taken against many.





