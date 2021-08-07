Guard at Dhaka SP’s residence dies after receiving bullet

A security guard of Dhaka district Superintendent of Police (SP) Maruf Hossain Sardar's residence died after receiving bullet on Friday afternoon.

The deceased, constable Mehedi Hasan, 26, hailed from Tangail.

"Mehedi was discharging his duty at the main gate of my Bailey Road residence when the accident took place. He either committed suicide or he accidentally fired his loaded gun that caused his death," SP Maruf Hossain told media.

The primary investigation suggested that Mehedi sustained a bullet wound by the gunshot from his own gun around 3:30pm, said Md Bayzidur Rahman, Assistant Commissioner of Ramna Zone, adding that bullet went through his chin. A team of CID's crime scene unit collected evidence from spot. Ramna Police Sub-Inspector Abdus Salam said Mehedi was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 4:45pm.









