CWASA forced to change water project from Mohra to Chandpur

CHATTOGRAM Aug 6: Chattogram WASA management has changed the spot for a project from Mohra to Chandpur following a protest of a group of environmentalists to protect Halda River.

Chattogram WASA has taken up this giant project to produce 140 million litres water daily at a cost of Tk 3,400 crore to supply water to the industrial units set up in Bangabandhu Industrial city at Mirsarai upazila, 70 km off the city.

Earlier, the CWASA appointed the Institute of Water Modeling (IWM) in 2019 as a consultant of the project. The IWM conducted the feasibility study and prepared the Development Project Proposal (DPP).

But the authority has been forced to change the site of the project from Mohra due to strong protest against it by environmentalists.

The Chattogram WASA wants to change the site to Chandpur, the junction of Padma and Meghna rivers.

CWASA sources told the daily Observer that with the approval by the Ministry, the consultant will be appointed for conducting the feasibility study of the project.

Meanwhile, the project 'Mohra Water Treatment Plant Phase-2' has been taken by the Chattogram WASA in 2019. The project was proposed to be set up at the site of the existing Mohra Water Treatment plant set up in 1988.

The water from the river Halda will be treated in the project.

It may be mentioned that the 184 pages feasibility study conducted by IWM was submitted to the Department of Environment (DOE) of Chattogram for approval and the DPP was submitted to the Planning Ministry for approval.

The DOE directed the CWASA management to procure NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the stakeholders of Halda River including, National River Protection Commission, Fisheries Department and the Halda Protection Committee.

Meanwhile, the Halda River protection committee raised an objection to procuring water from Halda River. The Committee alleged that the lifting of water from Halda would certainly damage bio-diversity of the river.

Dr Manjurul Kibria, Professor of Biology Department of Chattogram University, also the Coordinator of Halda River Research Laboratory, also said with the lifting of more water from Halda would damage biodiversity of the river.

Meanwhile, water pollution in Halda River is a big problem and deaths of fishes are often reported, which are probably due to pollution.

The factories set up in the area along the river from Kulgao to Oxygen and many release untreated waste into the river through Bamonshahi Canal, Hathazari Picking Power Plant through Chankhali Canal and Asian Paper Mills through Madari Canal.

Moreover, some poultry farms have been built along the river are contributing to the pollution.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Government has declared Halda River as Bangabandhu Fish Heritage with 12 conditions in order to protect natural environment as well as to develop the environmental standard to ensure safety of carp fishes.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock published a circular on December 22 in this connection.

Halda River is one of the unique Natural Heritages of our country.








