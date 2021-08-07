Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 August, 2021, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ashok close to Olympic golf medal for India

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Ashok close to Olympic golf medal for India

Ashok close to Olympic golf medal for India

Aditi Ashok's name means "boundless" in Sanskrit and the 23-year-old will tee off the final round of the women's Olympic golf tournament on Saturday with a chance of an unprecedented gold medal.
Friday's third-round three-under par 68 at Kasumigaseki Country Club put Ashok in the silver medal position.
At 12-under par, she is two strokes clear of a four-way tie for third, and only three behind leader Nelly Korda of the United States.
India have won just five medals at these Tokyo Games so far, two silver and three bronze, and have only won one individual gold in Olympic history, in men's shooting in 2008.
Ashok put women's golf on the map in India five years ago when, at the age of 18 and fresh out of school, she opened with two 68s at the Rio Olympics to threaten the lead before falling away over the final 36 holes.
Now she knows the country of 1.3 billion will be hanging off every drive, chip and putt on Saturday and if Ashok could win a medal it would ignite an explosion in interest in women's golf in the cricket-mad nation.
"For sure (there will be pressure) but I'm not thinking about it that much," said Ashok on Friday after grinding out a round containing five birdies and two bogeys.
"I think no matter how I finish this week, (Indian) people have heard about golf," she said.
"They continue to tune in and have extended the golf coverage in India because I'm in the top three. I think that's good itself -- people seeing golf instead of the other sports.  "It's always good to get more people aware of the game." The performance of Ashok, the world number 200, is all the more remarkable as she missed much of May and June after contracting Covid-19.
"It took a little bit of strength out of me," Ashok admitted, saying she had lost distance off the tee as a result.
But she has more than made up for it with a polished short game. "This year has been kind of the best I've had with my short game, my putting, the rest of my game has been fantastic," said Ashok. "I think it's been one of the best years." World number one Korda agreed after watching Ashok at close quarters on Friday.
"She's a really solid putter," said the American who will tee off in the final group Saturday with Ashok and New Zealand's Lydia Ko.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kenny wins fifth Olympic gold to join British greats
Messi’s milestone matches with Barcelona
Ashok close to Olympic golf medal for India
Messi has offers from other clubs, says Laporta
Messi, Barca to untie after 20 years
Olympic Snaps
Jofra Archer out of Ashes, T20 WC
Nadal ousted by Proteas Harris at ATP Washington event


Latest News
'Seized liquor bottles were empty,' claims Pori Moni
Palestinian dies of Israeli gunfire after West Bank clashes
PM greets Tigers for winning T20 series against Australia
Chaynika Chowdhury to be freed after questioning at DB office
Dhaka calls for ASEAN leaders’ concerted efforts to tackle regional challenges
Bangladesh win T20 series against Australia with three consecutive victory
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead in Rajshahi
Worker dies from electrocution in Pirojpur
Take responsibility for Covid treatment of RMG workers: SKOP to owners
Pori Moni's costume designer Jimmy detained
Most Read News
Bangladesh launches mango diplomacy
Raids on ravenous beauties
AL activist shot dead
Has Kashmir changed?
Vice-Chancellor of Premier University Prof Dr Anupam Sen cutting a cake
Domestic flights resume today
Karnaphuli Dry Dock begins ship handling
Corona claims highest 264 lives on Thursday
HC asks EC to hold by-polls to Sylhet-3 JS seat by Sept 7
76th Anniversary of Hiroshima Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft