Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 August, 2021, 4:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi has offers from other clubs, says Laporta

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Barcelona's negotiations with Lionel Messi are over and the striker is considering other offers, the club's president Joan Laporta said on Friday.
Laporta said in a press conference he was not prepared "to put the club at risk" by renewing Messi's contract, with Barca facing huge financial problems ahead of the start of La Liga.
"Yesterday we realised it was over. I had the last conversation with Leo's father," said Laporta.
"I do not want to give false hope. The player has other offers and there is a time limit because La Liga starts soon and he needs time to assess his other options."
Messi reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign a reported five-year contract but with the trade-off that he would earn 50 per cent less per year.
But La Liga's financial fair play rules, which are expected to reduce Barca's salary limit to less than 200 million euros this season, led Laporta to conclude they were unable to complete the deal.
"We could not accommodate Messi's contract," said Laporta, who was re-elected as club president in March.
"The situation we have inherited is abominable and the sports salary bill represents 110 per cent of the club's income. We have no margin for salaries.
"La Liga's rules set limitations and we have no margin. We knew the situation since we arrived but the numbers we have seen are even worse than we thought."
Barcelona have total debts of almost 1.2 billion euros, with more than half of that needing to be repaid in the short-term.
Expensive signings like Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, costing around 300 million euros combined, have failed to deliver.
La Liga announced a deal with American private equity firm CVC earlier this week that agreed to sell 10 per cent of the business for 50 years, in exchange for an immediate injection of 2.7 billion euros. Clubs in Spain's top two divisions would receive 90 per cent of the funds.
Laporta said Barca could have registered Messi by agreeing to the deal but insisted it was a risk he was not prepared to take.
"We were not prepared to put the club at risk in this way," said Laporta. "Bara had to be in favour of a contract that would mortgage our television rights for half a century.
"I am not willing to mortgage the club for anyone. We have an institution that is above everyone, even the best player in the world."
Laporta said he felt "sadness and disappointment" but that he "did everything possible" to keep Messi, who joined Barcelona aged 13 and went on to score 672 goals in 778 appearances for the club.
The 34-year-old won La Liga 10 times and the Champions League four times. He is also a six-time winner of the Ballon d'Or and widely considered to be the greatest player of all time.
"There is a before and after Leo," Laporta said. "Leo Messi has been an icon and has left some historic moments. We have eternal gratitude to him."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kenny wins fifth Olympic gold to join British greats
Messi’s milestone matches with Barcelona
Ashok close to Olympic golf medal for India
Messi has offers from other clubs, says Laporta
Messi, Barca to untie after 20 years
Olympic Snaps
Jofra Archer out of Ashes, T20 WC
Nadal ousted by Proteas Harris at ATP Washington event


Latest News
'Seized liquor bottles were empty,' claims Pori Moni
Palestinian dies of Israeli gunfire after West Bank clashes
PM greets Tigers for winning T20 series against Australia
Chaynika Chowdhury to be freed after questioning at DB office
Dhaka calls for ASEAN leaders’ concerted efforts to tackle regional challenges
Bangladesh win T20 series against Australia with three consecutive victory
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead in Rajshahi
Worker dies from electrocution in Pirojpur
Take responsibility for Covid treatment of RMG workers: SKOP to owners
Pori Moni's costume designer Jimmy detained
Most Read News
Bangladesh launches mango diplomacy
Raids on ravenous beauties
AL activist shot dead
Has Kashmir changed?
Vice-Chancellor of Premier University Prof Dr Anupam Sen cutting a cake
Domestic flights resume today
Karnaphuli Dry Dock begins ship handling
Corona claims highest 264 lives on Thursday
HC asks EC to hold by-polls to Sylhet-3 JS seat by Sept 7
76th Anniversary of Hiroshima Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft