Olympic Snaps

Athletes compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. photo: AFPBurkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango reacts as he competes in the men's triple jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. photo: AFPRussia's goalkeeper Anna Sedoykina tries to stop a shot during the women's semifinal handball match between Norway and Russia of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. photo: AFPCanada's coach Bev Priestman reacts during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's final football match between Sweden and Canada at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, on August 6, 2021. photo: AFP