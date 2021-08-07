Video
Jofra Archer out of Ashes, T20 WC

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

England's hopes of T20 World Cup and Ashes glory suffered a major setback Thursday when it was announced that fast bowler Jofra Archer would be sidelined for the rest of this year with an elbow injury.
The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement that scans last week on the currently sidelined 26-year-old's right elbow had revealed a recurrence of a stress fracture in his bowling arm.
"In response to these findings, he has been ruled out for the rest of the year and will miss the current Test series against India, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes series in Australia," the ECB added. Archer, already absent from the ongoing first Test against India at Trent Bridge, was a central figure in 2019's World Cup triumph on home soil.
The paceman was considered vital to England's hopes of winning the T20 World Cup, in the UAE and Oman in October and November, and regaining the Ashes when a five-Test series begins in Australia in December. Archer has taken 42 wickets at 31.04 in 13 Tests and 14 in 12 T20s at 26.50.
While those figures are not especially notable, Archer's two-year international career has already seen him produce several match-turning spells, with the Barbados-born quick entrusted with the Super Over in England's dramatic 2019 50-over World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's.
News of Archer's long absence was announced just days after England revealed that fellow World Cup-winner and star all-rounder Ben Stokes was taking an indefinite break from all cricket to "prioritise his mental health". England great James Anderson, speaking after stumps on Thursday's second day in the first of a five-Test series against India, said: "It's a huge disappointment for Jofra and the team.     --AFP


