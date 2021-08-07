Abahani-Jamal match sees 2-2 deadlock once again



Nigerian striker Sunday Chizoba Nwadialu of Dhaka Abahani going to score while facing challenges from Sheikh Jamal DC markers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday at BNS, Dhaka. photo: BFF

These two had played a 2-2 tie in the first phase of the league in February. With the draw on Friday, history repeated itself.

Both the opponents were fighting for the second spot on the 13-team point table when the Jamal boys had the upper hand due to having more points. After the tie, Sheikh Jamal upped its point tally to 39 keeping the second spot while the sky blue outfits too updated points to 37 keeping spot just behind the opponent.

Gambian right-winger Pa Omar Jobe who scored too in the last engagement against Abahani opened the net for the Jamal boys in the 31st minute on Friday. Another Gambian Solomon King Kanform who was show a red card in the previous 2-2 match had doubled the lead for the team scoring a solo in the 45th minute.

While the first half was for Sheikh Jamal DC, the sky blue jerseys made the second half theirs completely. Nigerian striker Sunday Chizoba Nwadialu paid back one goal for Abahani scoring in the 52nd minute. The 29-year old Haitian striker Kervens Fils Belfort who had a goal in the previous 2-2 efficiently made the margin even for the team scoring one in the 87th minute o the match on the day. Though the match was wedged in a deadlock in the end, it was full of turns and actions and was an enjoyable one.

In the next matches, Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will take on Uttar Baridhara and Bashundhara Kings will engage with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club. Although these matches were confirmed earlier, schedules of these matches are yet to be announced by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).







