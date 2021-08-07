

Insect

A green insect. Shaking it's head and moving the body. Jamal Shah brought one kg of eggplant three days ago. Small, rounds. Somehow an eggplant was stuck in the corner of the lentil drum. Orni found it while cleaning. Why throw? It can be cut into potato-bean curry.



The eggplant is good even if it dries a little in three days. Hacked! Orni shaked in hatred while cutting it along the middle. The eggplant was filled with insects. The inside is almost rotten, but what a beautiful, gorgeous purple on top. There is no way to understand the inner condition. That insect swarmed on the floor soon after. Then, somehow, went and sat on the part of the eggplant that had been thrown away. It was as if lived half-heartedly. Orni keeps looking. It's an eggplant insect. It will die if stays outside like this for a while. Because it was born in the eggplant; lives in the eggplant.



Orni is a good housewife, married for about three and a half years. No children yet. Orni's husband Jamal Shah is the imam of the local mosque. He participates in the Waz-mahfil. And every morning little children come to their house to learn the Qur'an. Jamal Shah trains them the Arabic alphabet. This is what you see called 'Alif'. Which is like a straight stick is Alif. What is that? A-li-f. Well. This is what? 'Bay'. What is like a boat, is called 'Bay'.



If there is a dot at the bottom of the boat, it is called 'Bay', if there are two dots at the top, it is called 'Te' and if there are three drops, it is called 'Se'. Will you remember children? ... Listening to the pronunciation of the Arabic script taught by Jamal Shah in the Nurani method, every day for three years now, when Orni wakes up, her head starts beating like a hammer in Alif-Bay-Te-Se. Orni opened her mouth one day at the beginning of the marriage.



-"Listen, we just learned Alif, Ba, Ta, Sa. My father also said that there is no 'A-kar' anywhere in the Quran." Jamal screamed as soon as he heard and slapped on Arni's face.



-"You come to teach me ! How does it possible! AstagfirullahAstagfirullah!! Do I know less than your father? What was he? Hafez? Do you know who are you talking to? Women will be like women. There is no need to show too much intelligence. Go, get lost. And listen, you call me by my name! Wife's paradise is under the feet of the husband. Your father didn't teach that! You must respect me in every step of the life. Go, go."



From that day onwards, Orni locked her face up. Started living like a woman, not a 'human'. Their family can be called almost an adjacent family. Jamal has 6 brothers and 4 sisters. The two sisters are married and the younger one will take the SSC entrance test. All the families of brother's and Jamal's live together. The elder brother lives in Qatar. He has a burqa business here. And two younger brothers are studying. Jamal had another sister, Sharifa , a little promiscuous.



Even though she was a student of a madrasa, she befriended a boy. They exchanged letters. They used to exchange small gifts. One day Sharifa's elder brother got a small doll bear and a letter from her bag. He beat her a lot, also stopped studying. He locked her in one room. Jamal Shah started fasting three days before the day Sharifa left the world. Sharifa, a house arrest, was not given any food. Jamal and his two brothers set fire in Sharifa's room and took hot water into there and then closed the door.



The melody of Quran recitation was coming from inside. Curious sister-in-law and younger sister Hanufa just stood there with wide eyes on the side of the door. "What to do with fire?" Hanufa whispered. In response, the elder sister-in-law said in a serious voice that Sharifa had caught by 'JINN'. Otherwise, having a relationship with a stranger cannot be the work of a good woman. She needs fire to chase away the jinn that has caught her.



Everyone respects the elder sister-in-law very much because the income from her husband's burqa business is the main source of income for this family. Sharifa's dead body was found the day after. The brothers did not let anyone see her body. Funeral arrangements were made in a harsh environment. Not a single bird outside the four walls knew the cause of Sharifa's death. Neighbors knew typhoid and the householders did not even dare to open their mouths!



Waz-mahfil is going on in the distant field. The Moulana is speaking very quickly and loudly. He is explaining, "Whatever you eat, you will also feed your wife. Women are given rights in Islam. But that doesn't mean women have to go to the market. Why they should?



When she will go to the market, fish-seller will be looking at your wife leaving his fish. Say Naujubillah. So it is better, keep your women to stay in the house. Women are decoration of the house. Orni gasped at the crackling sound. She will become deaf by hearing the word 'Women' 'Women'. The word sounds like an insult to her. Orni's father was very religious.



He tried to follow the words of the Moulana all his life. She remembers that when she was a child, a gentleman in a white robe would come to their house every Friday. According to her father, this brightened face, milky-red like a rose skin color; all are the sign of a man from paradise! But Orni disliked him very much. Because whenever this moulana saw Orni, called her Ammajan, Fatemajan and put her on his lap. And he moved his hands here and there on her body. She felt very uneasy.



After a certain age, Orni never went in front of him again. Anyway, Ornie's father's mind was clean, generous. He embraced Islam not outwardly but inwardly. He thought, Moulana means good people in the way of Allah. On his death bed, he handed over his only daughter to Jamal Shah, the imam of the local mosque. He left the world with happiness of thinking that Orni will able to live peaceful life with Moulana after his death. But Orni remained only in this windowless room.



There is a window in Orni's father-in-law's house, but nobody is allowed to open. Three-four strands of wire netting. There is also a little veranda, but no freedom to stand there, not even to peep! needless to say about the roof. Orni has no opportunity to go out of the house at least three times in these three and a half years. There is no coffee chat with friends like before; there is no white cloud sky. There is no rhyming poetry-competition. Now just leisure. In fact, it is not true so. Suddenly she was startled thinking.



Orni ... hey Orni .... Listen, I've made a decision.

Orni is silent. What a decision again! She thinks surprisingly!

Listen Orni, from tomorrow you have to take care of your mother-in-law. Jamal Shah is ordering in very hursh voice. What is the worth of sitting at home? The cooking is done by the sisters-in-law. And the mother's body is not good. So you will do everything yourself from washing mother's clothes.



Yes, well. Orni can't go away like an obedient person. The call hammers from the back again .... Hey listen ... hey ... the name 'Orni' is like Hindu name. The women of our family should not hold any disco name. From today your name is 'Asiya'. You will not sign anywhere else. Such a woman! You don't even have to go out of the house. So, name is not a matter! Go and see if my mother needs anything...



Orni walked slowly to the next room of the verandah. She enters the front bathroom without entering the room. Gently locks the door, stands in front of a bucket full of water. Full on the edge, she looks at her own reflection in the water. This shadow - is it a woman or a human? Feeling that someone is shaking her inside. But no one can see. It is like an insect of eggplant. But the insect is exhausting her. Orni screamed very loudly. But no sound comes out



