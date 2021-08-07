Be at home to love

A fog that numbs the mountain

Rain that breaks the skull



Star breaks like eggshell,

Sprinkles the same melting,

Compound, like my in love

Liquid heart.



All my heart dripped,

And you sucked like

I am your Luna,

You are the Alpha!

And you left my heart crocked,

Stole my lips

As I ate your muse!



Ah- the fog that numbs-

Me and the moon!

You sing- to call

You sing- to love



We will dance-

On the numb mountain

It will rain sober

To make a waterfall.



Will you be at home,

On the mountain top?



Forever- only there



May I come to love?







