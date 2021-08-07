|
Be at home to love
|
A fog that numbs the mountain
Rain that breaks the skull
Star breaks like eggshell,
Sprinkles the same melting,
Compound, like my in love
Liquid heart.
All my heart dripped,
And you sucked like
I am your Luna,
You are the Alpha!
And you left my heart crocked,
Stole my lips
As I ate your muse!
Ah- the fog that numbs-
Me and the moon!
You sing- to call
You sing- to love
We will dance-
On the numb mountain
It will rain sober
To make a waterfall.
Will you be at home,
On the mountain top?
Forever- only there
May I come to love?
The poet is a creative writer