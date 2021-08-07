|
Awaiting for reconciliation
|
Nature is looking for her nurturers
"Where have you been twice a year?"
It needs aids and water
That's how the nature is to survivors.
Millions and millions of death news-
"Will it ever go?" A mortal asks
"Nature never did betray the heart that loved her"- our only hope
We do pray that ---
Only He may save.
Two of years caged at home.
Millions of years' boredom has grown
Nothing can stop us to celebrate
The trophies are to the true champions though!
Everywhere celebration is going on
Pandemic never stops
To celebrate, it has to stop
Otherwise, we will lose ourselves to nothing.
Nature will wear its true colour
Until we heal and recover
The world will see it in a new shape; cause
Nature never breaks its nurturer's heart .
Sight
Shams Monower
In my world that I loved
Never found thoughts
Betrayed by whims inside the soul
She asked me to take her to a river
Swim naked while she watched
She sketched my nudity
On an old piece of paper
Promised to treasure
Till the end
When we said goodbye
To our brief love
Ecstasy on a lonely bed...
In courtyards of the night
Owls teach lessons
Find ways to meditate
Under a normal system
In a land
Where poetry rings a bell
Giving rise to
Puzzles wonders
solutions
In time new outbreaks take turn
Meanings get lost
Wind blows the candle out
Taking away sight
Till pigeons wish a happy resurrection
In peace
Throughout skies of my new home
On a different plain...
Vultures greet tasty flesh
Like this smile
Want my eyes-
Blinded in both worlds
I breathe my last poem
To a Rested Soul
beside the bed