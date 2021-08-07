Awaiting for reconciliation  

Nature is looking for her nurturers

"Where have you been twice a year?"

It needs aids and water

That's how the nature is to survivors.



Millions and millions of death news-

"Will it ever go?" A mortal asks

"Nature never did betray the heart that loved her"- our only hope

We do pray that ---

Only He may save.



Two of years caged at home.

Millions of years' boredom has grown

Nothing can stop us to celebrate

The trophies are to the true champions though!



Everywhere celebration is going on

Pandemic never stops

To celebrate, it has to stop

Otherwise, we will lose ourselves to nothing.



Nature will wear its true colour

Until we heal and recover

The world will see it in a new shape; cause

Nature never breaks its nurturer's heart .











Sight

Shams Monower



In my world that I loved

Never found thoughts

Betrayed by whims inside the soul

She asked me to take her to a river

Swim naked while she watched



She sketched my nudity

On an old piece of paper

Promised to treasure

Till the end

When we said goodbye

To our brief love

Ecstasy on a lonely bed...



In courtyards of the night

Owls teach lessons

Find ways to meditate

Under a normal system

In a land

Where poetry rings a bell

Giving rise to

Puzzles wonders



solutions

In time new outbreaks take turn

Meanings get lost

Wind blows the candle out

Taking away sight

Till pigeons wish a happy resurrection

In peace

Throughout skies of my new home

On a different plain...



Vultures greet tasty flesh

Like this smile

Want my eyes-



Blinded in both worlds

I breathe my last poem

To a Rested Soul

beside the bed





