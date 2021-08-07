Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 August, 2021, 4:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Awaiting for reconciliation  

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Fariah Binte Khaled

Nature is looking for her nurturers
"Where have you been twice a year?"
It needs aids and water
That's how the nature is to survivors.

Millions and millions of death news-
"Will it ever go?" A mortal asks
"Nature never did betray the heart that loved her"- our only hope
We do pray that ---
Only He may save.

Two of years caged at home.
Millions of years' boredom has grown
Nothing can stop us to celebrate
The trophies are to the true champions though!

Everywhere celebration is going on
Pandemic never stops
To celebrate, it has to stop
Otherwise, we will lose ourselves to nothing.

Nature will wear its true colour
Until we heal and recover
The world will see it in a new shape; cause
Nature never breaks its nurturer's heart .





Sight
Shams Monower
 
In my world that I loved
Never found thoughts
Betrayed by whims inside the soul
She asked me to take her to a river
Swim naked while she watched

She sketched my nudity
On an old piece of paper
Promised to treasure
Till the end
When we said goodbye
To our brief love
Ecstasy on a lonely bed...

In courtyards of the night
Owls teach lessons
Find ways to meditate
Under a normal system
In a land
Where poetry rings a bell
Giving rise to
Puzzles wonders

solutions
In time new outbreaks take turn
Meanings get lost
Wind blows the candle out
Taking away sight
Till pigeons wish a happy resurrection
In peace
Throughout skies of my new home
On a different plain...

Vultures greet tasty flesh
Like this smile
Want my eyes-

Blinded in both worlds
I breathe my last poem
To a Rested Soul
beside the bed


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Insect
Be at home to love
Awaiting for reconciliation  
Darwar - e- shayeeri
Two poems by Protiti Rasnaha Kamal  
Rezowan’s artistic quest of greenery ambiance
The Spooky Host of Chittagong Night Train
JUST FOR YOU


Latest News
'Seized liquor bottles were empty,' claims Pori Moni
Palestinian dies of Israeli gunfire after West Bank clashes
PM greets Tigers for winning T20 series against Australia
Chaynika Chowdhury to be freed after questioning at DB office
Dhaka calls for ASEAN leaders’ concerted efforts to tackle regional challenges
Bangladesh win T20 series against Australia with three consecutive victory
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead in Rajshahi
Worker dies from electrocution in Pirojpur
Take responsibility for Covid treatment of RMG workers: SKOP to owners
Pori Moni's costume designer Jimmy detained
Most Read News
Bangladesh launches mango diplomacy
Raids on ravenous beauties
AL activist shot dead
Has Kashmir changed?
Vice-Chancellor of Premier University Prof Dr Anupam Sen cutting a cake
Domestic flights resume today
Karnaphuli Dry Dock begins ship handling
Corona claims highest 264 lives on Thursday
HC asks EC to hold by-polls to Sylhet-3 JS seat by Sept 7
76th Anniversary of Hiroshima Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft