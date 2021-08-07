

MATI O MANUSHER KOTHA (Story of Soil and Man)

The content of the book is presented in nine different sections which start from telling the story of soil-'Matir Kotha Boli'. Then subjects like Human civilization and soil, Soil and human culture, soil and human health and nutrition, need for showing regard for soil have been discussed.

As we know, Soil is the top-layer of the Earth surface upon which we live, do agriculture for growing crops to produce food, shelter and clothing materials. The author has lucidly presented necessary scientific information on soil and its components, soil microbiology, in Bangla. It may be mentioned here that Dr. Bhuiyan has a long teaching and research experience, as such; he has incorporated facts and figure over the topic on the basis of his experience and acquired knowledge.

While describing the relationship between Soil and Human Culture in pager-49, the author termed the bonding of soil and human culture as spiritual. Drawing the event of creation of man from soil, a number of quotations and references have been cited from different Books of Religion including the holy Quran and Bible. When mentioning about the influence of Mati (soil) on poetry, the author referred to various poems composed in different languages on soil and humans. For instance, lines from a Tagore poem were quoted: O my native soil, I bow my head to you in deep obeisance.

In the concluding section, the author stressed on the need for protecting the soil health which is rapidly degrading due to a number of reasons including irrational use of agro-chemicals, excessive lifting of ground water, etc. through concerted efforts for our very existence on this Earth.

'Mati O Manusher Kotha' is an excellent book which has renewed the school of thoughts on the deep relationship prevailing among humans, and all other living organisms plus the environment.

It may be mentioned here that Dr. Md. Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan is a Professor of Genetics & Plant Breeding and currently the Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka. Dr. Rashid has earned reputation as a scientist, plant breeder, researcher, and writer. He has nearly 100 scientific publications to his credit. Previously he has written some more books on nature, agriculture, genetics and plant breeding. He has been working to make science education in Bangla easy and accessible and popularize Science in Bangla language for which he has received national and other awards. Some of his science books have been published by the Bangla Academy.

"Mati O Manusher Kotha" is a well written and cleanly printed book published by Ratan Chandra, Grnathakutir, and Dhaka and was released in the Ekushey BoiMela 2021. The abstract type cover design by "Dhurobo Ash" deserves appreciation. This reviewer found no serious error in the Book except a few printing errors.

In some cases, quotes in English have not been translated into Bangla. As the different segments have different subject titles, these could be arranged as 'Chapter 1, 2, 3'

Meanwhile this reviewer feels that because of its educative and informative stature, the book will be liked by all type of readers whomay collect a copy of this book for acquiring knowledge over the issue and to enrich their book collection. The book may be bought through Harekrokom.com. The price of the book has been fixed at BDT 250/- and USD 10.



The reviewer is a Professor at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka







