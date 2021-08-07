

Dr. Shajia Fatema Zafar Consultant Gynecologist Praava Health

Advantages of breastfeeding

For Babies

l Colostrum, which includes IG A and has a higher calorie and laxative action, is the first immunization for newborns

lBecause it contains immunoglobulins, cellular components, and Bifidus factor, it protects against infection

l Aid in brain development and IQ

lProtects from allergy

lLower rates of diabetes, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), obesity, and childhood cancer

l Stronger immune systems

lLess illness overall and less hospitalization

For Mother:

lPromotes child and mother bonding

lNatural form of birth control, only if exclusively breastfeeding

lLess postpartum bleeding

lTo create and sustain a milk supply, breastfeeding burns roughly 500 additional calories each day after delivery, promoting faster weight loss

lHelps in the involution of the uterus

lReduces risk of ovarian and breast cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease

Alternatives to breastfeeding

Although breastfeeding is highly beneficial for both the child and mother, the reality is that many women cannot breastfeed for various reasons. A few examples of why women are unable to breastfeed stem from past breast surgery, chemotherapy, incurable illnesses, having a low milk supply, or if their child is allergic to something in their breast milk. It is important that mothers are not judged, rather they are given space to discover which methods work best for them and their baby.

Infant formula feeds are a nutritional alternative to breast milk, containing several vitamins and elements that breastfed newborns require. Other alternatives could include using milk donors. Talk to a doctor to get the best plan of action that would be beneficial for both mother and child.

Nutrition for mothers while breastfeeding

Protect breastfeeding: A shared responsibility

lTake a multivitamin with iron supplements

lBreastfeeding mothers need to consume 500+ calories daily

l Eat a well-balanced diet

lCaffeinated beverages should be avoided or limited to one to two cups per day.

Breastfeeding during COVID-19

There's not enough data to confirm the transmission of COVID-19 through breast milk and breastfeeding. It is recommended to continue breastfeeding even if the mother is COVID positive, and lactating mothers can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Breastfeeding mothers who have received COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations have antibodies in their breast milk, which provides protection for their newborns.

Tips for keeping mothers and babies safe during the pandemic

lPractice the 3 Ws while feeding:

a Wear a mask during feeding

a Wash hands with soap before and after touching the baby

a Wipe and disinfect surfaces reg ularly

lWhen you're too unwell to breastfeed, use a cup and spoon to feed your baby extracted breast milk.

Talk to your gynecologist

Consult with your doctor if you have any questions regarding your baby and breastfeeding. At any time if you notice inverted or flat nipples, if your nipples feel sore, breast engorgement, breast abscess, or if there's not enough milk, talk to your doctor right away to help you manage your and your baby's health.

Support a breastfeeding mother

All mothers require assistance, and no matter your relationship with her, there are things you can do to assist her:

lMake sure she has food and drinks to keep up her energy

lMake an effort to spend some uninterrupted time with each other

lHold the baby so she can take a break

lHelp with baby duties - nappy change, late-night strolls

lComfort crying babies while she gets some sleep

As a mother learns to breastfeed, knowledge, enthusiasm, and support are all important. If she is having difficulty breastfeeding, her partner can encourage her and assist her in overcoming challenges. Breastfeeding is a responsibility that must be shared by both parents.







"Bottles fill his stomach, but breastfeeding fills his soul." A breastfeeding mother has a strong emotional and physical bond with her child. A pair of practical helping hands can help tremendously postpartum giving a new mother time to recover from her labor and start breastfeeding. The theme for World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) 2021 is "Protect breastfeeding: a shared responsibility," which highlights how breastfeeding benefits everyone's survival, health, and happiness.Advantages of breastfeedingFor Babiesl Colostrum, which includes IG A and has a higher calorie and laxative action, is the first immunization for newbornslBecause it contains immunoglobulins, cellular components, and Bifidus factor, it protects against infectionl Aid in brain development and IQlProtects from allergylLower rates of diabetes, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), obesity, and childhood cancerl Stronger immune systemslLess illness overall and less hospitalizationFor Mother:lPromotes child and mother bondinglNatural form of birth control, only if exclusively breastfeedinglLess postpartum bleedinglTo create and sustain a milk supply, breastfeeding burns roughly 500 additional calories each day after delivery, promoting faster weight losslHelps in the involution of the uteruslReduces risk of ovarian and breast cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseaseAlternatives to breastfeedingAlthough breastfeeding is highly beneficial for both the child and mother, the reality is that many women cannot breastfeed for various reasons. A few examples of why women are unable to breastfeed stem from past breast surgery, chemotherapy, incurable illnesses, having a low milk supply, or if their child is allergic to something in their breast milk. It is important that mothers are not judged, rather they are given space to discover which methods work best for them and their baby.Infant formula feeds are a nutritional alternative to breast milk, containing several vitamins and elements that breastfed newborns require. Other alternatives could include using milk donors. Talk to a doctor to get the best plan of action that would be beneficial for both mother and child.Nutrition for mothers while breastfeedingl Drink eight glasses of fluid (at least 1 extra liter of fluid) dailylTake a multivitamin with iron supplementslBreastfeeding mothers need to consume 500+ calories dailyl Eat a well-balanced dietlCaffeinated beverages should be avoided or limited to one to two cups per day.Breastfeeding during COVID-19There's not enough data to confirm the transmission of COVID-19 through breast milk and breastfeeding. It is recommended to continue breastfeeding even if the mother is COVID positive, and lactating mothers can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Breastfeeding mothers who have received COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations have antibodies in their breast milk, which provides protection for their newborns.Tips for keeping mothers and babies safe during the pandemiclPractice the 3 Ws while feeding:a Wear a mask during feedinga Wash hands with soap before and after touching the babya Wipe and disinfect surfaces reg ularlylWhen you're too unwell to breastfeed, use a cup and spoon to feed your baby extracted breast milk.Talk to your gynecologistConsult with your doctor if you have any questions regarding your baby and breastfeeding. At any time if you notice inverted or flat nipples, if your nipples feel sore, breast engorgement, breast abscess, or if there's not enough milk, talk to your doctor right away to help you manage your and your baby's health.Support a breastfeeding motherAll mothers require assistance, and no matter your relationship with her, there are things you can do to assist her:lMake sure she has food and drinks to keep up her energylMake an effort to spend some uninterrupted time with each otherlHold the baby so she can take a breaklHelp with baby duties - nappy change, late-night strollslComfort crying babies while she gets some sleepAs a mother learns to breastfeed, knowledge, enthusiasm, and support are all important. If she is having difficulty breastfeeding, her partner can encourage her and assist her in overcoming challenges. Breastfeeding is a responsibility that must be shared by both parents.