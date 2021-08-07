

Ensuring nutrition key to improving female workers’ condition

Shrinking income created uncertainty regarding their food security and they started to suffer from malnutrition, resulting in physical weakness. Like other sectors, many of the Agro-food factory workers lost their jobs during the pandemic.

At times, Siam Agro-food Processing factory management failed to pay the full wages, which affected the nutrition of the workers badly.

Sanjida Akhter, 24, a worker of Siam Agro-food Processing factory in Gazipur, is one of those who faced the vulnerable situation.

Among the seven members of Sanjida's family, only her father and she were capable to earn. When the pandemic started her father's factory was closed, and he lost his job.

Income plummeted and Sanjida was suffering from financial and food insecurity.

She used to go out for work very early in the morning, so most of time she could not take her breakfast. Due to the pandemic, there was no provision of tiffin or snacks at the factory. So, she had to work long hours starving and often felt out of sorts.

She mentioned that one day the factory management informed that Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Switzerland based development organization, would provide snacks, which comprise bread, banana, cookie, egg, and local fruits for the workers six days a week.

Having snacks regularly, now she feels physically well and does not get unwell during her work.

She realized that it is important to get snacks between breakfast and lunchtime. It is helpful to body, which gets more energy.

She shared that the snacks, provided under Nutrition Security for Vulnerable Worker (NSVW) project, has changed her food habit.

Now she is continuing this habit and hopefully, she says, I will be fit and get more strength.

There are many workers, especially females, who are victim of malnutrition in the country's different sectors. If they are provided with nutritious foods at their work places, it would improve their health condition as well as boost their productivity.

According to the Agriculture and Rural Statistics 2018, about 24 million workers are engaged in the agriculture sector, among them, 52% are agro production workers and 17.41% are engaged with food processing. Agri-food processing is the single largest sector of the economy where about 50% is delivered by women.

According to Body Mass Index (BMI) based on Asian cut-off values, 16% of women felt undernourished. Moreover, 13% of women have short stature (height <145 cm). The most recent evidence from 2011 indicates that 40% of women of reproductive age are anaemic. As per National Micronutrient Survey 2011-2012, among Non-Pregnant Non-Lactating Women (NPNL), 42% have iodine deficiency, one in four living with vitamin B12 and calcium deficiencies, and more than half of NPNL women are suffering from zinc deficiency. Also, 72% have vitamin D deficiency and about 5% of NPNL women have Vitamin A deficiency.

Nutrition plays a vital for the worker's well-being and productivity. This translates into economic growth as well as greater motivation for the workers.

According to the study by the International Labour Office (ILO), adequate nourishment can increase productivity by up to 20%. In Bangladesh, most of the agri-food processing workers are chronically malnourished. In addition to that 40% of adult women are suffering from anaemia that leads to hampering physical and mental performances, immunity, and productivity.

It is estimated that 7.9 % of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Bangladesh is lost due to anaemia.



The author is a freelancer

.





COVID-19 has badly affected the agro-food processing industry and also the conditions of labourers in Bangladesh. Factories are losing business and as a result, the workers' income became uncertain.Shrinking income created uncertainty regarding their food security and they started to suffer from malnutrition, resulting in physical weakness. Like other sectors, many of the Agro-food factory workers lost their jobs during the pandemic.At times, Siam Agro-food Processing factory management failed to pay the full wages, which affected the nutrition of the workers badly.Sanjida Akhter, 24, a worker of Siam Agro-food Processing factory in Gazipur, is one of those who faced the vulnerable situation.Among the seven members of Sanjida's family, only her father and she were capable to earn. When the pandemic started her father's factory was closed, and he lost his job.Income plummeted and Sanjida was suffering from financial and food insecurity.She used to go out for work very early in the morning, so most of time she could not take her breakfast. Due to the pandemic, there was no provision of tiffin or snacks at the factory. So, she had to work long hours starving and often felt out of sorts.She mentioned that one day the factory management informed that Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Switzerland based development organization, would provide snacks, which comprise bread, banana, cookie, egg, and local fruits for the workers six days a week.Having snacks regularly, now she feels physically well and does not get unwell during her work.She realized that it is important to get snacks between breakfast and lunchtime. It is helpful to body, which gets more energy.She shared that the snacks, provided under Nutrition Security for Vulnerable Worker (NSVW) project, has changed her food habit.Now she is continuing this habit and hopefully, she says, I will be fit and get more strength.There are many workers, especially females, who are victim of malnutrition in the country's different sectors. If they are provided with nutritious foods at their work places, it would improve their health condition as well as boost their productivity.According to the Agriculture and Rural Statistics 2018, about 24 million workers are engaged in the agriculture sector, among them, 52% are agro production workers and 17.41% are engaged with food processing. Agri-food processing is the single largest sector of the economy where about 50% is delivered by women.According to Body Mass Index (BMI) based on Asian cut-off values, 16% of women felt undernourished. Moreover, 13% of women have short stature (height <145 cm). The most recent evidence from 2011 indicates that 40% of women of reproductive age are anaemic. As per National Micronutrient Survey 2011-2012, among Non-Pregnant Non-Lactating Women (NPNL), 42% have iodine deficiency, one in four living with vitamin B12 and calcium deficiencies, and more than half of NPNL women are suffering from zinc deficiency. Also, 72% have vitamin D deficiency and about 5% of NPNL women have Vitamin A deficiency.Nutrition plays a vital for the worker's well-being and productivity. This translates into economic growth as well as greater motivation for the workers.According to the study by the International Labour Office (ILO), adequate nourishment can increase productivity by up to 20%. In Bangladesh, most of the agri-food processing workers are chronically malnourished. In addition to that 40% of adult women are suffering from anaemia that leads to hampering physical and mental performances, immunity, and productivity.It is estimated that 7.9 % of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Bangladesh is lost due to anaemia.The author is a freelancer