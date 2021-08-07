

Recipes



l 1 tsp cumin

l 1 tsp coriander

l 2-3 stick of cinnamon, 2 inches each

l 3-4 green cardamom

l 5-6 black pepper

l tsp nutmeg

l tsp mace

l cup Mustard oil

l 1 cup Onion, sliced

l 2 lb Beef, small pieces

l 2 tbsp ginger paste

l 2 tbsp garlic paste

l cup yogurt

l 2 bay leaves

l 6 cups water

l 1 cup milk

l 3 cups basmati or kalijeera rice

l 8-10 green chilies

l Salt, according to taste

Method:

1. Take cumin, coriander, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, nutmeg, mace and grind.

2. Wash the meat and drain all water.

3. Take the pot where tehari will be cooked. Heat oil on medium flame.

4. Add thinly sliced onion and sauté until fragrant and golden brown.

5. Add meat, ginger and garlic paste, yogurt, 1-teaspoon salt, bayleaves and the ground spice.

6. Cook in medium heat for about 25-30 minutes until beef is cooked and tender.

7. Add a cup of water little by little and stir the meat occasionally.

8. Separate meat keeping the gravy and spices in the pan. Set aside meat.

9. Add remaining water and milk to the pan and bring to boil. Add salt.

10. Add washed and drained rice and cover. Once the water boils again, add the whole green chilies and cook in medium heat.

11. When rice is about 50% done, add the meat. Mix carefully so that rice does not become smashed and cook covered in medium-low heat.

12. Turn off stove but keep lid on for 15-20 minutes before serving.

13. Serve with salad, kabab and chutney.





Ingredients:



l Beef boneless cubes kg (with 20% fat)



l Garlic cloves 14-15

l Ginger-2 inch piece

l Onion cubes 1 medium

l Green chillies (2-3)

l Mint leaves-2 tbsp

l Fresh coriander-2 tbsp

l Baking soda tsp

l Garam masala powder 1 tsp

l Coriander seeds roasted & crushed 1 & tbsp

l Red chilli crushed 1 tbsp

l Cumin seeds roasted & crushed 1 tsp

l Salt 1 & tsp or to taste

l Red chilli powder 1 tsp or to taste

l Ghee 2 tbsp

l Cooking oil 1-2 tbsp

l Cooking oil 1 tbsp



Method:



1. In a bowl,add beef boneless cubes, garlic, ginger, onion, green chillies,mint leaves, fresh coriander,baking soda,garam masala powder,coriander seeds,red chilli crushed,cumin seeds,salt,red chilli powder and mix well.



2. In a chopper,add beef with spices & chop until well combined.

3. In a bowl,add beef mince mixture,ghee & knead well



4-5 minutes,cover & refrigerate for 1 hour. -Dip hands in water & take a mixture (55g) and make kababs of equal sizes on skewer (makes 14-15).



4. In frying pan,add cooking oil and fry kababs on medium flame from all sides until done (approx. 6-8 minutes).







