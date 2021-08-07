

Wellness @ Dhaka Regency

Wellness amenities of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort are welcoming you to indulge yourself in the blend of swimming, gym and spa to retreat your body, mind and soul. Recently, City's one of the most popular hotel - Dhaka Regency is recognized with 'Traveler's Choice Award for 2021' from Tripadvisor where awarding top 10 per cent of hotels worldwide inspiring the team to come up with excellence in service more than any time before.It's becoming a challenge for the people living an urban life to maintain a healthy lifestyle in between the hassle of work-life balance. To keep up the good practice of working out, Dhaka Regency is offering their outstanding services with exclusive 40 per cent discount on annual membership at DR Fitness including roof top swimming pool till August 31.