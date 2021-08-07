Video
Saturday, 7 August, 2021
“Sharad Saje Bishwo Rang's Didi-2021” to begin soon

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Life & Style Desk

“Sharad Saje Bishwo Rang's Didi-2021” to begin soon

“Sharad Saje Bishwo Rang's Didi-2021” to begin soon

"Bishwo Rang" has been the top fashion brands in the fashion industry of Bangladesh for long 25 years. In these 25 years, many talented models had emerged into the fashion industry through their endeavor. Those models are constantly illuminating the media arena of this country with their own talents. The online reality show "Sharad Saje Bishwo Rang 's Didi-2021" is going to start for the sixth time. All the winners from the "Sharad Saje Bishwo Rang -e-Didi" platform in the past years are now giving away good work in the world of media, dramas, movies, advertisements, and established themselves as the shining stars of the future. So prepare yourself.


