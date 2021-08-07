Let’s Support each other to survive

For the past one and a half year the world has been cursed by the deadly virus COVID-19. This virus have taken many loved ones from us and weakened a lot of our close ones. The scenario in Bangladesh is no different and recently with the rise in infection cases and Delta Variant, the situation has worsen. Everyday hundreds of Bangladeshis are dying and thousands are getting infected.

Rubel and Nishat are like the thousands others who are staying at their home like a responsible citizen but given the situation they are worried about their parents and relatives. Whenever they call their close ones they hear about the hardship everyone is going through. Many are having hard time to manage their daily essentials.

During these challenging times delivery services such as Uber Moto Delivery can help us unite and support each other. These delivery services can send our care packages. More importantly, these delivery services have taken proper precautionary steps to keep your packages safe from COVID-19.







