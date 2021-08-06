India eager to implement MoU on disaster management

India has shown keen interest to implement the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of disaster management to enhance cooperation in the area in a time-bound manner.

"We must implement the recently concluded MoU in the field of disaster management, resilience and mitigation on a priority basis," Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar wrote in a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen, Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Expressing confidence that these mechanisms will help the two countries to remain better prepared to

face such challenges in the future, the Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar wrote that the capacity building, learning from each other's best practices as well as extending support to each other is the need of the hour.

He mentioned that Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Momen rightly pointed out that the entire world, in particular the South Asian region, is witnessing frequent climate related disasters.

"We are glad that Bangladesh has decided to accept our invitation to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," he said in the letter.

Bangladesh and India earlier signed the MoU on cooperation in disaster management, tolerance and mitigation. The MoU was signed between the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief of Bangladesh and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs of India in 2019.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the signing ceremony at New Dellhi in October 5, 2019 when Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to India.

According to the MoU, both the countries will work to enhance mutual cooperation in the field of relief, response, and reconstruction in response to the request of either party in the event of a major natural or man-made disaster in their respective territories.

Under the MoU, Bangladesh and India will conduct a joint research activity on disaster management publications and materials such as textbooks, exchange of guidelines and disaster management and risk reduction.

The two sides will set up a communication centre to conduct activities under the MoU.

It also focused on exchanging relevant information, remote sensing data, and other scientific data and experiences and best practices on disaster response, recovery, mitigation, and capacity building to ensure disaster tolerance.

"Enhancing cooperation in advanced information technology, early warning systems, remote sensing, navigation services, and real-time data sharing to enhance disaster preparedness, response, and mitigation skills are also the major areas of cooperation," according to the MoU.

Foreigners associated with the study will be able to visit the country subject to the prescribed no-objection, it reads.

The MoU will be valid for three years. However, it can be extended with the consent of both parties.

The Indian External Affairs Minister thanked Dr Momen for his condolence letter for the people who lost their lives in the recent floods in Maharashtra.