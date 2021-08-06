AL activist shot dead

A local Awami League (AL) leader was shot dead by some unidentified assailants at Bashikpur Boroi Pukurpar in Laxmipur Sadar on Wednesday night.

The deceased was Md Harun-or-Rashid, general

secretary of 6 No ward of Bashikpur union AL and son of late Hossain Ahmed.

Four or five miscreants coming in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw attacked Md Harun-or-Rashid when he was having tea at a stall near his residence at Alampur village under Bashikpur union around 8:30am, said locals and police.

Md Harun was admitted to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.

Later he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but he died on the way to Dhaka.







