Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:16 PM
AL activist shot dead

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Staff Correspondent

A local Awami League (AL) leader was shot dead by some unidentified assailants at Bashikpur Boroi Pukurpar in Laxmipur Sadar on Wednesday night.
The deceased was Md Harun-or-Rashid, general
secretary of 6 No ward of Bashikpur union AL and son of late Hossain Ahmed.
Four or five miscreants coming in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw attacked Md Harun-or-Rashid when he was having tea at a stall near his residence at Alampur village under Bashikpur union around 8:30am, said locals and police.
Md Harun was admitted to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.
Later he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but he died on the way to Dhaka.


