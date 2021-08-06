Video
Virtual court to deal with urgent cases till Aug 12

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has decided to run the virtual court functions on a limited scale till August 12 to deal with urgent cases amid the ongoing strict restrictions imposed by the government to contain the Covid-19 infections.
The Chief Justice took the decision at a full court meeting with judges from both the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court on Thursday afternoon.
The full court meeting,
however, decided that the virtual HC bench would not hear the anticipatory bail petition from August 8 to August 12, sources said.
A full bench of the Appellate Division and around 10 benches of the High Court Division will hear and dispose urgent pending cases. The meeting also decided that all the 53 benches of the HC division will operate virtually from August 16 for hearing and disposing of the new cases.
The subordinate courts will also perform judicial functions using information technology and strictly following the health safety guidelines after August 15.
The full court meeting decided not to deal with the anticipatory bail petitions till August 12 apprehending that overcrowding of anticipatory bail seekers will take place in the HC rooms and therefore, Covid-19 infections cannot be restrained if the hearing and disposal of anticipatory bail petitions are allowed during this period.
Further decision will be taken at next full court meeting, according to the sources.
Earlier on August 4, Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Md Ruhul Quddus requested Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain over phone to assign a few benches of the HC for dealing with anticipatory bail petitions.


