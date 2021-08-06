218 dengue patients detected, hospitalized



A good number of dengue patients, mostly children, undergoing treatment at Holy Family Red Crescent Hospital on Thursday. The facility, like a few others in the capital, sees rising number of dengue patients amid spread of the disease, which adds extra pressure on the medical services already struggling to cope with coronavirus patients. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country recorded the highest single day dengue case as 218 more dengue patients detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Of them, 208 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 10 to hospitals outside Dhaka.In the last five days 1,243 patients have been diagnosed, said DGHS. At least 2,286 people were hospitalized in different hospitals across the country in July, 272 were hospitalized in June, and 43 were infected in May.The total number of dengue patients who are taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,055. Of them, 1,012 patients are taking treatment from different hospitals in the capital and 43 are from outside thecapital.The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received ten reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.According to the statistics, a total of 3,901 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, including the capital, fromJanuary 1 this year to Sunday, August 5. Among them, 2,836 patients have returned home after recovery.The mobile courts are also conducting awareness campaigns in different areas so that people clean their houses and yards.Meanwhile, mobile courts of two city corporations yesterday realised Tk 11.48 lakh from owners of different under-construction buildings, houses and other establishments.The mobile courts Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) yesterday fined Tk 6.55 lakh in 10 cases filed against owners of under-construction buildings, houses and other establishments.The mobile courts of Dhaka South City Corporation fined 34 under-construction buildings, houses and other establishments Tk 4.93 lakh after they found Aedes mosquito larvae on the premises.