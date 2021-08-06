KSA allows one-year multiple visa  for tourists from 49 countries

RIYADH, Aug 5: Since Aug. 1, Saudi Arabia opened its doors to tourists from 49 countries from around the world. All the procedures have been simplified for obtaining multiple-entry electronic visa for a period of one year, allowing tourists to spend up to 90 days in the Kingdom.

The terms and conditions for obtaining tourist visa and entering the Kingdom include full immunization with one of the approved vaccines in the Kingdom, in addition to a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours from the time of departure and registration in the Muqeem portal.

After a gap of almost one and a half years since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic early last year, the Kingdom has dedicated a website to register those who want to obtain tourist visas through the fast and easy-to-use online portal.

Tourists and visitors who belong to nationalities of 49 countries are eligible to

apply for e-visa. The tourists can perform Umrah and experience diverse activities related to tourism across the Kingdom.

They can enjoy the warm hospitality of the Saudi people, as well as the Kingdom's rich heritage, vibrant culture and diverse landscapes from the Sarawat mountains of the southern region of Abha to the turquoise waters and beaches of the Red Sea, and shifting dunes of the Empty Quarter, the world's largest sand sea, and other tourist destinations, cruises and islands.

Citizens of the following countries are eligible to obtain tourist visas: The United States of America, Canada, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Switzerland, San Marino, Spain, Brunei, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), as well as Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Oceania, Australia and New Zealand.

The Ministry of Tourism announced last Thursday the decision to open the Kingdom's doors to tourists and lift the suspension of entry for tourist visa holders, starting from Aug. 1.

Tourists to the Kingdom are also required to register their data related to vaccination doses on the new electronic portal https://muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home, the ministry said in a statement, adding that data is also recorded through the Tawakkalna application and is needed to be shown to enter public places.

To accommodate travelers, the Kingdom has upgraded the Tawakkalna application, allowing temporary visitors to register with their passport details. The app is required for entry into both public and private entities as well as many public places in the Kingdom including shopping malls, cinemas, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

According to the statement, fully vaccinated are those who have received two doses of a vaccine that is approved in Saudi Arabia, which are Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. -AGENCY







