98pc of Covid patients infected with Delta variant: Study

Some 98 per cent of those infected with coronavirus from June 29 to July 30 this year were found to have been infected by the Delta variant of the deadly virus, said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor

Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed on Thursday.

He came up with the disclosure while unveiling the results of a corona genome sequencing study at an event held at Shaheed Milon Hall in BSMMU Hospital on Thursday.

Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "The study was conducted on coronavirus patients across the country from June 29 to July 30 this year. The study included representative sampling from all division of the country. In the study, coronavirus genome sequencing was performed through nasopharyngeal swab samples from a total of 300 Covid-19 positive patients."

According to the study, 53 per cent of the Covid-19 patients in the study were men. However, the BSMMU study included patients ranging in age from 9 months to 90 years. The number of patients aged 30 to 39 years was the highest. Since no age limit is immune to Covid-19, it cannot be said that there is no risk of Covid infection in children as well.

Studies have shown that patients who have co-morbidity, such as cancer, respiratory diseases and diabetes, have a higher mortality rate. In addition, patients over the age of 60 have a higher risk of dying from a second infection. However, the effectiveness of the vaccine in this study is ongoing.

The study showed that Bangladesh had a higher rate of infection by the UK or Alpha variant in last December. According to March report, the infection rate was higher by South African or beta variants.

The Vice-Chancellor also said, "Genome sequencing of 300 samples in the last one month showed that about 98 per cent of the total infections were Indian or delta variants. Some one percent was infected by South African or beta variants. However, in the first 15 days of the study, the number was 3 per cent. In the case of one patient we got the Mauritius variant or the Nigerian variant."

"In many cases, coronavirus is a barrier to life, but life does not stop. Research activities on other genetic diseases will be started immediately. Initiatives will be taken to create Bangladesh's own data in this regard," he added.

Regarding the purpose of the study, he said that the purpose of genome sequencing research of coronavirus is to unravel the genome character of the virus, the type of mutation and its relationship with the global virus genome and to create a Bangladeshi Covid-19 genome database.







