BD to buy 7cr doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Bangladesh is set to purchase seven crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Chinese drug maker Sinopharm, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday.

"We have a stock of 1.23 crore vaccine doses and some of the doses (AstraZeneca) will be kept for the second dose. We will receive another consignment of 34 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine next week while 60 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine in the first week of September," he said.

The Foreign Minister told this at a media briefing at State guesthouse Padma after attending a function there.

"The government started to explore alternative sources for the jabs in a desperate attempt to continue the inoculation against the Covid-19. We want to inoculate all people," the Foreign Minister told the briefing.

Apart from that, Bangladesh will also receive 10 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine soon which is likely to come under the COVAX facility, he said.

"We've lined up well. We think we're on the right

track," he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is set to purchase seven crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Chinese drug maker Sinopharm under cogeneration plan, the Foreign Minister said.

He informed that Bangladesh had already paid the price of 1.5 crore doses of vaccine from Sinopharm.

In April, Sinopharm offered 60 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh when Serum Institute of India failed to comply with the commitment to supply three crore vaccine shots in six installments.

Later, the government started to explore alternative sources for the jabs in a desperate attempt to continue the inoculation.

On co production of vaccine, he said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on coproduction of Sinopharm vaccine in Bangladesh will be signed at any moment.

The Law Ministry has already cleared it after vetting and it will be signed at any moment, said the Foreign Minister adding that 'Everything is final'.

Dr Momen said the coproduction of vaccine doses in Bangladesh is essential. "I want the start of co production."

Earlier, he said the MoU as with the Health Ministry and the Health Ministry should dispose of it very quickly.

Dr Momen said the government of Bangladesh, Sinopharm and a local company (Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd) will sign the agreement.

Incepta will bring in bulk and bottling, labeling and finishing of the vaccine will be done locally making the price relatively very cheap.

Asked whether there is any shift from the government plan to vaccinate 1 crore people each week, Dr Momen said it is their target as per the Health Ministry and hoped to vaccinate 8 crore people within two months.

However, in early 2020, the Beijing Institute of Biological Products created an inactivated coronavirus vaccine called BBIBP-CorV.

China, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Pakistan and some other countries across the world are using this vaccine.

Recently the World Health Organization gave the approval of the vaccine. But the WHO advisory panel said Sinopharm has presented data on their Covid-19 vaccines indicating levels of efficacy.





