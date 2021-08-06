Domestic flights resume today

The Cabinet Division on Thursday issued a gazette notification allowing operations of export-oriented factories and domestic flights in the country amid the ongoing lockdown.

The ongoing strict lockdown that started on July 23 will continue till midnight of August 10.

The notification was

issued following the earlier meeting of the government's policymakers last Tuesday (August 3) at secretariat with Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque in the chair.

According to the notification, the airlines will be able to operate limited scale domestic flight operations following the hygiene rules including use of face masks.

Last July 30, the government gave a sudden announcement of reopening the country's export-oriented factories including readymade garments factories from August 1.

Following the announcement, thousands of garments workers and employees had to face huge sufferings to attend the factories within a short notice.

At the August 3 meeting, the policymakers agreed to reopen all public transports, shopping malls and markets on a limited scale following the health guidelines.

Following the government decision to operate limited scale flight operation, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has decided to resume flight operations to all domestic destinations from Friday after a two-week closure.

The CAAB asked all operators to strictly maintain and follow standard disinfection, sanitization and social distancing procedure for passenger, crew, equipment and aircrafts.

The state-owned Biman Bangladesh Airlines and two other operational private carriers - the US Bangla Airline and Novoair also gave announcement of operating flights and declared flight schedule for this resumption period.

Biman announced to operate daily two flights to Chattogram and Syedpur, one each to Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Sylhet, Barishal and Rajshahi, according to the airline press release.

The US-Bangla Airlines will operate regular schedule flights to all seven domestic routes from/to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Syedpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Barishal and Rajshahi.

The Novoair will also operate daily six flights each to Chattogram, Syedpur, and Jashore, two to Barishal, Sylhet, Cox's Bazar and Rajshahi each, said the airline official.





