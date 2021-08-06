BNP city committees upset some aspiring leaders  

After the anti-government movement failed during the 2014 parliamentary elections, the BNP twice formed Dhaka Metropolitan committee. But due to internal conflict, these committees failed to forge a mass movement in the metropolis area.

For which on August 2, the BNP announced new convening committees for its Dhaka North and South units by abolishing the expired committees.

But the party leaders have expressed their displeasure over not getting posts in the new committees.

Engr Ishraq Hossain, son of former Dhaka mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka, did not get the expected post. According to reliable sources of the party, he will go to the United Kingdom through the United States of America (USA) to meet Tariq Rahman to discuss about the committees.

Before disclosing the committee members Ishraq knew he has not got any post in one of the the new committee. He was a candidate for the post of

Member Secretary of the Dhaka South.

He left for America on a flight around 4:00am on Tuesday, the day after the announcement of the committee.

On the other hand, Jannatul Elmi Suchona, daughter of former BNP Dhaka South president Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohail, has given an emotional status on the Facebook.

Mentioning that Sohail was handed over to the police by BNP leaders two years ago, Suchona said, "We had to move to different districts of the country during the 10 months my father was in jail. In the midst of uncertainty, we went to many districts where we did not know anyone."

On the other hand, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir told the Daily Observer, "No dissatisfaction exists within the party due to the formation of the new committees."

He said the new Dhaka North and South committees were announced in the interest of the party. That is why no one in the party has complained about the new leadership.

He also hoped that, the new committees would fulfill its responsibilities properly and can achieve the goal of the party.

On July 18, 2014 BNP announced a 52-member convening committee with Mirza Abbas as the convener and Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohail member secretary. But the committee failed to form any ward level committees due to various internal squabbles.

In this context, the BNP high command took the initiative to speed up the organization by dividing Dhaka into two parts on April 16 in 2017.

A 70-member partial committee was announced in the South with Sohail as president and Kazi Abul Bashar as general secretary and MA Qayum as president and Ahsan Ullah Hasan as General Secretary in the North. This committee also failed to meet the expectations.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser Abdus Salam and Rafiqul Alam Majnu were made convener and member secretary respectively of the party's Dhaka South unit.

The chairperson's adviser Amanullah Aman and the party's sports secretary Aminul Huq were made convener and secretary respectively of the Dhaka North unit.







