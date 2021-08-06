HC asks EC to hold by-polls to Sylhet-3 JS seat by Sept 7

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the Election Commission (EC) to hold the by-election to Sylhet-3 constituency by September 7 as per Constitutional obligations.

But the EC cannot hold the by-election in August 10 because of the strict restrictions imposed by the government has been extended to contain the Covid-19 infection, said the HC.

The court in its order also said the EC can select a convenient day to hold the election by September 7.

The virtual single HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after declaring a writ petition infructuous that challenged the by-election, which was scheduled to be held on July 28.

The court on July 26 had postponed till August 5 (yesterday) the Sylhet-3 by-polls due to the government restrictions to contain the Covid-19 infection across the country.

The writ petition was filed by 13 people, including six lawyers of the

Supreme Court and seven voters of Sylhet-3 constituency as public interest litigation seeking its directive to postpone the by-election due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The six Supreme Court lawyers are Muzahedul Islam, Al Reza Md Amir, Zobaidur Rahman, Zahirul Islam, Misbah Uddin and Mustafizur Rahman, and Sylhet Bar Association's lawyer and constituency's voter Saleh Ahmad, and six other local residences of different professions Foyez Ahmed, Babru Miah, Shipan Ahmad, Abdul Alim, Taris Mia and Ripon Ahmed.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the writ petitioners while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.

Lawyer Shishir Manir on that day told journalists that there is no constitutional obligation for the Election Commission to hold the by-election to Sylhet-3 on July 28. The EC should set a new date for polling at any time before September 7, considering the risk of ongoing Covid-19 infection.

Sylhet-3 constituency was declared vacated on March 15 after ruling Awami League lawmaker Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury died of Covid-19 on March 11.

Habibur Rahman Habib of Ruling Awami League, Mohammad Atiqur Rahman of Jatiya Party, Junayed Mohammad Miah of Bangladesh Congress and Shafi Ahmed Chowdhury, a BNP rebel candidate, are contesting in the by-polls.

On July 24, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda told in a programme that there is no chance to postpone the election to the Sylhet-3 constituency due to legal and constitutional obligations.

Earlier, on July 25, lawyer Shishir Manir served a legal notice to the CEC seeking postponement of the by-polls to the Sylhet-3 constituency considering the surge in Covid-19 infection in the country.







