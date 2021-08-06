Video
CPA Allows Pvt Jetties On S Bank

Karnaphuli Dry Dock begins ship handling

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Aug 5: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) leased out its land to more than 60 private entrepreneurs on the South Bank of the river Karnaphuli to create cargo handling facilities by their own Jetties under private sectors.
Zillur Rahman, Estate officer of CPA, told the Daily Observer that private companies who were given lease of land include; CUFL, KAFCO and Karnaphuli Shipbuilders. They have constructed larger jetties for their use.
Zillur said oceangoing vessel with more than 8 metre draught and 180 metre length can take berth in those jetties.
CUFL and KAFCO jetties are handling their own product fertilizers by oceangoing vessels.
Karnaphuli Ship Builders Ltd. the largest ship building firm built up two large jetties on the South Bank.
The CPA management took the initiative only to remove the slow unloading process of goods together with the huge amount of financial loss due to bottleneck condition of ships caused by the lack of jetty at harbour.
Presently, the Karnaphuli Ship Jetties are handling ships at the time of emergency as seven CPA jetties are now under repair. So, handling of ships carrying iron scrap and rock stones are now temporarily suspended at the CPA jetties for the purpose of repair.
Meanwhile, 180-meter-long two large ships have
already taken berth at two jetties of Karnaphuli Shipsbuilders. Each of those ships has carried 40 to 50 thousand tonnes of goods.
10-12 ships will be able to handle from 2 jetties monthly.
The jetties have already handled more than 1.50 lakh tonnes of goods during the last 2 months. Those 2 jetties are capable of handling18 lakh tonnes of goods annually.
The Karnaphuli Shipbuilders sources said those jetties will reduce the ship and cargo congestion in critical moment.
After completing the construction process of the rest jetties, within near future for the
first time the private Karnaphuli Dry-dock will construct and create the Specialized Economy Jetty Zone either in equal size of Mongla harbour or even larger.


