Corona claims highest 264 lives on Thursday



VACCINATION ON, HEALTH RULES IGNORED: A large number of people coming to take Covid-19 vaccine at Sarkari Karmachari Hospital in the capital on Thursday stand very close to each other although maintenance of social distance is highly recommended to check the highly contagious disease. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 15,786 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 87.47 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,156,943, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 27.12 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 16.54 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.66 per cent. In the past 24

hours, 707 labs across the country tested 46,995 samples.

Among the dead, the highest number of 87 deaths was in the Dhaka division followed by 56 in Chattogram, 35 in Khulna, 23 in Sylhet, 19 in Rajshahi, 18 in Rangpur, 16 in Barishal, and 10 in the Mymensingh divisions.

As the overall death toll increased, deaths among women also went up with 124 women dying in the 24 hours period against the male deaths of 140.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.2 million lives and infected over 201 million people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 181.13 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.













The country witnessed the highest number of single-day deaths from coronavirus as 264 more people died from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death toll stands at 21,902. Some 12,744 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,322,654.Besides, 15,786 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 87.47 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,156,943, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The country logged positivity rate of 27.12 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 16.54 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.66 per cent. In the past 24hours, 707 labs across the country tested 46,995 samples.Among the dead, the highest number of 87 deaths was in the Dhaka division followed by 56 in Chattogram, 35 in Khulna, 23 in Sylhet, 19 in Rajshahi, 18 in Rangpur, 16 in Barishal, and 10 in the Mymensingh divisions.As the overall death toll increased, deaths among women also went up with 124 women dying in the 24 hours period against the male deaths of 140.However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.2 million lives and infected over 201 million people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.As many as 181.13 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.