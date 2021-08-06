Bangladeshi youth shot dead in US

A 28-year-old Bangladeshi youth was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified gunman at South Philadelphia in Pennsylvania of United States on Tuesday night, his friends and police said.

The youth was identified as Moazzem Hossain Saju, son of Shams Uddin of Baradesh village under Muria union of Beanibazar upazila of Sylhet. He lived with his family in Northeast Philadelphia of Pennsylvania.

Mashukul Islam Khan, president of Beanibazar Social and Cultural Association Pennsylvania Inc., said Saju was with friends on the streets of South Philadelphia on Tuesday night when a masked gunman tried to rob them.

A scuffle took place between the two sides during which the gunman shot Saju leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Philadelphia police have not yet arrested anyone involved in the killing of the Bangladeshi youth.

However, police said the gunman was wearing a black dress and covered his face with a mask. -UNB