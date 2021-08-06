Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bangladeshi youth shot dead in US

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

A 28-year-old Bangladeshi youth was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified gunman at South Philadelphia in Pennsylvania of United States on Tuesday night, his friends and police said.
The youth was identified as Moazzem Hossain Saju, son of Shams Uddin of Baradesh village under Muria union of Beanibazar upazila of Sylhet. He lived with his family in Northeast Philadelphia of Pennsylvania.
Mashukul Islam Khan, president of Beanibazar Social and Cultural Association Pennsylvania Inc., said Saju was with friends on the streets of South Philadelphia on Tuesday night when a masked gunman tried to rob them.
A scuffle took place between the two sides during which the gunman shot Saju leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
Philadelphia police have not yet arrested anyone involved in the killing of the Bangladeshi youth.
However, police said the gunman was wearing a black dress and covered his face with a mask.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshi youth shot dead in US
CUET organised a webinar on the occasion of the 72nd birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal
Vice-Chancellor of Premier University Prof Dr Anupam Sen cutting a cake
Bangamata played huge role in nation’s freedom struggle: Academics
Husne Ara Joyce passes away
Drug trader held with 16,000 yaba in city
Covid: Khulna aims to inoculate over 1.16 lakh residents
Dhaka grapples to enforce lockdown


Latest News
RMCH counts 15 more fatalities at Covid unit
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft