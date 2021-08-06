

Husne Ara Joyce passes away

Joyce was buried at the capital's Banani graveyard on Wednesday.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Gulsan Society Jame Mosque on Wednesday after Esha prayers, according to a press release.

Joyce was a popular employee of the UNDP with saintly qualities. She performed her duties to perfection with great passion and interest to serve humanity at large. She was well-liked throughout Bangladesh and could count many of the opinion leaders, present and past, among her friends and associates.

Muhammed Musa requested all to pray for the departed soul.









