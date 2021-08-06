

Global fisheries under threat



Prior to the onset of this pandemic, more than 820 million people were already identified as chronic victims of food shortage. Now scientists estimate millions of people in 65 nations could face increased malnutrition as climate change and overfishing will take their toll on fisheries.



According to their reading by analysing over 800 fish species from more than 157 countries, climate change and overfishing could lead to acute shortages of vital micronutrients from the oceans. Countries located within Africa, Southeast Asia and the pacific region will become direct victims, and we have enough reasons to fear for since Bangladesh is located within a specified zone.



According to the latest study by scientists, there is a clear impact from climate change on the overall availability of micronutrients for 65 nations and consequently the food security of millions of people living in these countries.



Just in April of last year, a report on fish stocks in the Bay of Bengal rang a similar alarm. It said, overfishing off the coast of Bangladesh is creating a "fishless" zone in one of the world's largest marine ecosystems. And scientists have also warned most fish species are in decline, with some nearing extinction.



During the same period it was reported that around 270 trawlers off the coast of Bangladesh have engaged in indiscriminate overfishing. The biggest of these trawlers can catch up to 400 tonnes of fish each trip - 20 times the amount of the largest artisanal vessel.



However, with fish increasingly scarce, these invading trawlers have begun targeting Hilsa, a species crucial to the livelihoods of artisanal fishermen and the food security of Bangladesh.



Restricting our focus within the Bay of Bengal region, though Bangladesh, India and Myanmar have agreed their borders in the Bay of Bengal, but neither fish nor fishers are bound by the lines on the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) map. Moreover, failure of these three countries to cooperate over fisheries and wildlife also undermines the list of conservation measures taken on the national level.



Understandably, active collaboration and joint management is essential if fisheries of the Bay of Bengal are to be sustained.



