Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Global fisheries under threat

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

Global fisheries under threat

Global fisheries under threat

While the Covid-19 pandemic keeps threatening food security and nutrition of millions of people around the world, overfishing and adverse affects of climate change is also posing a massive threat to global fish reserves.

Prior to the onset of this pandemic, more than 820 million people were already identified as chronic victims of food shortage. Now scientists estimate millions of people in 65 nations could face increased malnutrition as climate change and overfishing will take their toll on fisheries.

According to their reading by analysing over 800 fish species from more than 157 countries, climate change and overfishing could lead to acute shortages of vital micronutrients from the oceans. Countries located within Africa, Southeast Asia and the pacific region will become direct victims, and we have enough reasons to fear for since Bangladesh is located within a specified zone.

According to the latest study by scientists, there is a clear impact from climate change on the overall availability of micronutrients for 65 nations and consequently the food security of millions of people living in these countries.

Just in April of last year, a report on fish stocks in the Bay of Bengal rang a similar alarm. It said, overfishing off the coast of Bangladesh is creating a "fishless" zone in one of the world's largest marine ecosystems. And scientists have also warned most fish species are in decline, with some nearing extinction.

During the same period it was reported that around 270 trawlers off the coast of Bangladesh have engaged in indiscriminate overfishing. The biggest of these trawlers can catch up to 400 tonnes of fish each trip - 20 times the amount of the largest artisanal vessel.

However, with fish increasingly scarce, these invading trawlers have begun targeting Hilsa, a species crucial to the livelihoods of artisanal fishermen and the food security of Bangladesh.

Restricting our focus within the Bay of Bengal region, though Bangladesh, India and Myanmar have agreed their borders in the Bay of Bengal, but neither fish nor fishers are bound by the lines on the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) map. Moreover, failure of these three countries to cooperate over fisheries and wildlife also undermines the list of conservation measures taken on the national level.

Understandably, active collaboration and joint management is essential if fisheries of the Bay of Bengal are to be sustained.

While fish plays a key role in providing protein for millions in the country, we feel, it is important to consolidate fisheries, climate, and food policies to secure the sustainable contribution of fish-derived micronutrients to food and nutrition security.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global fisheries under threat
Govt response practically to World Bank
Mass vaccination to kickoff from 7 August
None to oversee public sufferings
BR's long list of flaws in project planning
Dhaka-bound onrush mounts health risks
Growing horrors of human trafficking
IMF paints a grim future on poverty


Latest News
RMCH counts 15 more fatalities at Covid unit
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft