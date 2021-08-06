Video
Letter To the Editor

Dust pollution in the capital

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

Dear Sir,
Common people are the worst victimsof whatever goes wrong.  Air pollution level (level of dust in the air) in the capital is one of the highest in the world. Naturally common dwellers here are the worst sufferers as they have to go out for work. In this fast growing city with unplanned urbanization to some extents, dust pollution somewhere is going beyond control. People have to inhale these pollutants. This pollution turns worst during winter as there is no rain to absorb the flying dusts in the air.

Often the volume of released toxic substances through dust pollution is relatively high in a certain locality. As the city is densely populated, harmful effects of dust pollution take serious toll.

The major sources of air pollution are transportation engines, power and heat generation, industrial processes and the burning of solid waste. Air pollution has also long been known to have an adverse effect on human beings, plants, livestock and aquatic ecosystem through acid rain.

We firmly believe that such kind of air pollution is controllable if the government takes appropriate steps.

Ahmed Tepantor
Jurain, Dhaka



