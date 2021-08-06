

76th Anniversary of Hiroshima Day



All the superpowers and most of the states in the world at that time were involved in this war and two opposing military alliances were formed; Allied power and Axis power. The war is considered to be the largest in history, with more than 100 million military members from 30 countries. The participating nations quickly became embroiled in a general war and began to use their full economic, commercial, and technological capabilities without distinguishing between military and civilian resources.



In September 1939, Germany invaded Poland and as a result France and the United Kingdom declared war on Germany.From 1939 to 1941, Germany formed an alliance with Italy by conducting a series of war campaigns and concluding treaties, and was able to occupy or control most of the European continent. At that time, only the United Kingdom and other British Commonwealth countries were fighting against the Axis powers. In June 1941, the European Axis powers invaded the Soviet Union, resulting in the largest battlefield in military history. This attack separated a large part of the Axis powers from the main battle.



Japan joined the Axis Powers in December 1941 and quickly occupied most of the western Pacific by invading the United States' Pearl Harbor in the Pacific and invading European colonies.On December 7, 1941, the United States joined the Allies. Germany and Japan, the two Axis powers, invaded the United States and called for war. The destructive application of many newly discovered technologies had seen in this war.



The most horrific of these was the use of nuclear weapons. The weapon was invented in the aftermath of World War II, and its destruction led to the end of the war. Two atomic bombs were detonated during World War II. The first Little Boy bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan on August 6, 1945, and the second, Fat Man, was dropped three days later on August 9 at Nagasaki, Japan. But the consequences were dire. About 120,000 people died instantly due to massive explosions and harmful light-particle radiation, and gradually more people died as a result of ionizing.



The explosion of these bombs and the preservation of these bombs in different countries is a very controversial issue.A nuclear weapon is a type of device that uses the tremendous energy gained from a nuclear reaction. Nuclear reactions can occur as a result of fission or a combination of both fission and fusion. Both reactions cause huge amounts of energy to be released from very small amounts of matter.



The detonation capacity of a modern one thousand kilogram thermo-nuclear weapon is more than the one billion kilograms of conventional explosives. In this way, a city can be destroyed by an atomic bomb in the same size as a conventional bomb. Nuclear weapons are considered to be a bomb of mass destruction. That is why their use and control in formulating various international rules and regulations has always been a topic of discussion.



Even after the explosions in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the bombs have been detonated more than five hundred times experimentally and for demonstration. Currently the countries that have detonated and stockpiled nuclear bombs are the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India and Pakistan. It is also widely believed that North Korea, Iran and Israel have nuclear weapons.



In 1939, at the beginning of World War II, the atom bomb had not yet been discovered. However, scientists only knew that it was possible to break the atom and cause a powerful explosion, and that it was so powerful that a single explosion could blow up an entire city. And the defeat of Hitler's forces in World War II was proof enough that such a weapon alone would be enough to turn the tide of a war forever. It made Einstein nervous. His fear was on the gain of this power of Hitler and Germany.



So he told the then US President Roosevelt about his fears.

The President responded to his call by launching the "Manhattan" project, one of the largest science and research projects in the world. The partners in the project were Canada and the present United Kingdom. It was such a large project that more than two lakh people worked on it.



The first bomb made by this project was successfully detonated in a desert in Mexico on July 16, 1945. It was first used on the battlefield in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.



The name of the substance used to make this bomb is uranium. Scientists use only the first letter (U) to describe the name of the substance briefly. Uranium is a very heavy radioactive substance. The amount of this substance at the surface of the earth is 0.004%. Up to a depth of 6.40 km below the surface, its reserves amount to about 13,00,00,00,00,00,000 tons. Its ores have been found in the Bolivian Congo of Africa and in the Great Bear area of Canada.



Scientist Einstein was the first to give the formula for gravity. ScientistCrockroft and Wagton later proved the validity of Einstein's law of mass (E = MC2) by examining the splitting of radioactive material. During the fission reaction of uranium-235, itis converted into a small amount mass energy. It has been shown that a very small mass can be converted into a large force. The energy released by the atomic explosion causes massive destruction by exposing itself to thermal energy, mechanical energy and electrical energy.



The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is a treaty aimed at preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The agreement was signed on July 1, 1968. The number of signatories to this agreement is 189. Five of them are nuclear-armed states: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the People's Republic of China. They are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. The agreement was adopted at the UN General Assembly on September 10, 1996.

Columnist & Asst. Officer & Professional Development Services Department,

Southeast University







