

Raids on ravenous beauties



More or less, all of you may have been familiar with the term 'Targeted-Killing'. Now, we have a new phenomenon added in the job list of our elite law enforcement agencies, and that's called 'Targeted - Raid'.



However, listed or unlisted criminals or killers are not anyhow privileged to conduct such raids; it is either the police or RAB authorities who have been honoured to conduct such mysterious raids.



It was one Helena Jahangir to have come under the media spotlight, reportedly for maintaining her long spree of dubious dealings and double standards, now it is Pori Moni. In between scandals of so-called models Piasa-Mou duo captured media attention for about 72 hours. At the same time film actress Eka became news for a fleeting day, reportedly for torturing her domestic help.



Whatever, the supposed Cleopatra of Dhaka Pori Moni dealt with her arrest rather deftly, going live through video streaming at least thirty plus minutes.



She noticeably attempted to communicate with her local police station, kept her main door locked for a good while. Finally when there were none to respond her calls, she somewhat reluctantly opened her door for RAB members.



Having watched and heard the RAB members repeatedly knocking and calling from outside her apartment, it felt like they were knocking at 'Heaven's door'. Concurrently, the local Cleopatra I am talking about had waged a futile war on our version of gladiators in today's Bangladesh. Moreover, she had committed a blunder following her Boat Club embarrassment. She could neither strike a political affair with the 'Antony' of our law enforcement agencies, nor a strategic alliance with the 'Caesar' of our Home Ministry.



The rest of the RAB and media coverage is the same old tale of discovering full and empty liquor bottles coupled with Swarovski and Non - Swarovski crystal glasses.



I don't know how to elaborate, but wine and women related scandals have manifestly gone into the heads of our law enforcers more than anything in recent times.



If the recent fling of raids and arrests of ravenous beauties of Dhaka and their crimes is an attempt to divert media attention, it is failing. At the most these are serving short-term goals of wealthy and politically well connected individuals.



What's inconceivably disturbing is that our law enforcement agencies, seems to be behaving similar to mercenary forces getting involved in personal vendetta and scandal adventure games.



This piece is not meant to defend a Pori Moni , Helena Jahangir or the women in the likes of them , but to shed light on the core responsibilities of our law enforcement agencies. Now that our law enforcers have buckled up to 'clean up' our alleged dirty women - it is equally important to introduce an 'Ethics Teaching Squad' responsible to reform and discipline our derailed women according to the Shariah Law.



While the country keeps struggling to tackle with the second wave of Corona pandemic - our law makers and enforcers have engaged in a 'holy duty' to protect the chastity of our women and societal norms.



Difficult to predict which controversial ravenous beauty is in the priority list of our police and RAB after Pori Moni , but we have been spoon-fed enough with women-oriented stimulating and gossipy raid and arrest stories.



Even more irritating is when this writer starts browsing for news in the net. YouTube videos, FB posts, known and unknown steamy short video clips of our ravenous beauties have flooded our online media platforms.



Are we increasingly becoming a scandal-obsessed nation?



Observe carefully, all these 'Targeted Raids' are somehow linked in a mysterious manner with our wealthy and political elites - falling from their grace or a dispute in 'terms and conditions' are resulting in even more raids.



In case, if our law enforcers are missing out unleashing a massive propaganda highlighting their professional and also 'Holy Obligations' to clean up the society, concentrate on 7 August.



It is the new date fixed to resume the government's countrywide mass vaccination programme.



I personally urge our law enforcers to play a key role in vaccinating our ugly, ravishing, ravenous, controversial and non - controversial women. Make sure most of them are vaccinated in the least possible time, and also before they are arrested or taken to remand. Carrying out raids, so to ensure if our women have been inoculated, is also a step to ensure their well being.



Female notoriety, sex scandals and discovering liquor bottles have visibly turned a clichéd topic in today's world - even among most Muslim majority nations these fleeting scandal tales are published in a single column at the back page.



Please don't compel us to make pointless tittle-tattle FrontPage lead news reports.



Our society has created Pori, Helena and Piyasas to satiate our sinister desires please raid the houses of their creators and confiscate whatever is found there.



Last of all, playing the drug and liquor card on every arrest story has outlived its hospitality. The cover-up video footages of eye-catching liquor bottles circulated through endless photo shoots actually promote the whiskey or vodka brand, rather than vilifying alcohol.

The writer is Assistant Editor,

The Daily Observer





I can't recall had there ever been a year when our law enforcement agencies came down so heavily on notorious ravenous beauties in the city, but what's happening right now following a spree of raids and arrests sends out an alarming message.More or less, all of you may have been familiar with the term 'Targeted-Killing'. Now, we have a new phenomenon added in the job list of our elite law enforcement agencies, and that's called 'Targeted - Raid'.However, listed or unlisted criminals or killers are not anyhow privileged to conduct such raids; it is either the police or RAB authorities who have been honoured to conduct such mysterious raids.It was one Helena Jahangir to have come under the media spotlight, reportedly for maintaining her long spree of dubious dealings and double standards, now it is Pori Moni. In between scandals of so-called models Piasa-Mou duo captured media attention for about 72 hours. At the same time film actress Eka became news for a fleeting day, reportedly for torturing her domestic help.Whatever, the supposed Cleopatra of Dhaka Pori Moni dealt with her arrest rather deftly, going live through video streaming at least thirty plus minutes.She noticeably attempted to communicate with her local police station, kept her main door locked for a good while. Finally when there were none to respond her calls, she somewhat reluctantly opened her door for RAB members.Having watched and heard the RAB members repeatedly knocking and calling from outside her apartment, it felt like they were knocking at 'Heaven's door'. Concurrently, the local Cleopatra I am talking about had waged a futile war on our version of gladiators in today's Bangladesh. Moreover, she had committed a blunder following her Boat Club embarrassment. She could neither strike a political affair with the 'Antony' of our law enforcement agencies, nor a strategic alliance with the 'Caesar' of our Home Ministry.The rest of the RAB and media coverage is the same old tale of discovering full and empty liquor bottles coupled with Swarovski and Non - Swarovski crystal glasses.I don't know how to elaborate, but wine and women related scandals have manifestly gone into the heads of our law enforcers more than anything in recent times.If the recent fling of raids and arrests of ravenous beauties of Dhaka and their crimes is an attempt to divert media attention, it is failing. At the most these are serving short-term goals of wealthy and politically well connected individuals.What's inconceivably disturbing is that our law enforcement agencies, seems to be behaving similar to mercenary forces getting involved in personal vendetta and scandal adventure games.This piece is not meant to defend a Pori Moni , Helena Jahangir or the women in the likes of them , but to shed light on the core responsibilities of our law enforcement agencies. Now that our law enforcers have buckled up to 'clean up' our alleged dirty women - it is equally important to introduce an 'Ethics Teaching Squad' responsible to reform and discipline our derailed women according to the Shariah Law.While the country keeps struggling to tackle with the second wave of Corona pandemic - our law makers and enforcers have engaged in a 'holy duty' to protect the chastity of our women and societal norms.Difficult to predict which controversial ravenous beauty is in the priority list of our police and RAB after Pori Moni , but we have been spoon-fed enough with women-oriented stimulating and gossipy raid and arrest stories.Even more irritating is when this writer starts browsing for news in the net. YouTube videos, FB posts, known and unknown steamy short video clips of our ravenous beauties have flooded our online media platforms.Are we increasingly becoming a scandal-obsessed nation?Observe carefully, all these 'Targeted Raids' are somehow linked in a mysterious manner with our wealthy and political elites - falling from their grace or a dispute in 'terms and conditions' are resulting in even more raids.In case, if our law enforcers are missing out unleashing a massive propaganda highlighting their professional and also 'Holy Obligations' to clean up the society, concentrate on 7 August.It is the new date fixed to resume the government's countrywide mass vaccination programme.I personally urge our law enforcers to play a key role in vaccinating our ugly, ravishing, ravenous, controversial and non - controversial women. Make sure most of them are vaccinated in the least possible time, and also before they are arrested or taken to remand. Carrying out raids, so to ensure if our women have been inoculated, is also a step to ensure their well being.Female notoriety, sex scandals and discovering liquor bottles have visibly turned a clichéd topic in today's world - even among most Muslim majority nations these fleeting scandal tales are published in a single column at the back page.Please don't compel us to make pointless tittle-tattle FrontPage lead news reports.Our society has created Pori, Helena and Piyasas to satiate our sinister desires please raid the houses of their creators and confiscate whatever is found there.Last of all, playing the drug and liquor card on every arrest story has outlived its hospitality. The cover-up video footages of eye-catching liquor bottles circulated through endless photo shoots actually promote the whiskey or vodka brand, rather than vilifying alcohol.The writer is Assistant Editor,The Daily Observer