

Bangladesh launches mango diplomacy



Even though the innovative move of diplomacy through mangoes has been taken against the backdrop of a global pandemic which is still ravaging many countries of the world including Bangladesh itself, responses to this new initiative have been quite encouraging - especially from the leaders of India, an important and close friend of Bangladesh. The most heart-warming response came in a small official letter from Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of India's West Bengal state to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina: "Respected Hasina Di (SIS), I felt great receiving mangoes sent by you. I had heard about the name of 'Haribhanga' mango of Bangladesh's Rangpur district, but never ate before."



A Bengali herself and obviously Bengali-speaking Banerjee who visited Bangladesh in the past and met with Sheikh Hasina continued: "You have sent so many mangoes that I have distributed them generously. I respect your affection and the fragrance of Bangladesh those mangoes have brought with them. I am truly happy. Regards, Mamata Banerjee." Even though this short letter was printed on an official letterhead of the chief minister of West Bengal, its tone and language were not official at all. They sounded extremely personal reflecting a deep bonding and friendship between West Bengal leader Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as if it was a private communication between two sisters.



Mamata Banerjee alone wasn't so happy receiving Bangladeshi mangoes from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his happiness receiving this gift from the Bangladesh leader and thanked her saying he was "deeply touched" by what he called "this thoughtful gesture." The two leaders of the two neighbouring countries seem to get along fairly well. "It was a pleasant reminder of your hospitality in Dhaka extended to me during my recent visit to Bangladesh. I am glad that follow-up discussion and initiatives have taken place despite these disruptions. I reiterate our government's commitment to progressing our mutually beneficial cooperation," India Today quoted Prime Minister Modi as telling Prime Minister Hasina in an official letter.



Modi is a mango-lover and he disclosed his love for the king of fruits to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar during an interview in the run-up to the 2019 general elections in India. The digital edition of Indian Financial Express newspaper reported that the Indian prime minister loved mango when he was a young boy and the juicy fruit is still his favourite. He said he couldn't afford to buy mangoes being a child in Gujarat and thus used to pluck them from trees.



Bangladesh is also reported to have sent mangoes to Indian President Ramnath Kovind and chief ministers of several north-eastern states of India sharing borders with Bangladesh. Apparently moved by the gesture, Tripura, a neighbouring Indian state decided to respond to Bangladesh's mango diplomacy with its pineapple diplomacy. Chief Minister Biplab Deb of Tripura reportedly sent the best quality "queen pineapple" of his state to Sheikh Hasina.



Bangladesh also sent 1,000 kilograms of top quality mangoes to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan swiftly responded to Bangladesh's mango diplomacy with its own mango diplomacy by sending similar high quality Pakistani-produced mangoes to Bangladesh leaders. Pakistan president sent what has been described as the "world famous Pakistani mangoes" to the president and prime minister of Bangladesh as well as BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.



In an effort to improve Pakistan's relations, Pakistan recently sent mangoes to as many as 32 different countries around the world. However, the long-running mango diplomacy of Pakistan hit a snag this year apparently due to the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19. Quite a few countries including the United States, China, Canada, Egypt, Nepal and Sri Lanka have refused to accept the gift from Pakistan citing restrictions due to the pandemic and other quarantine regulations.



Politicians in South Asia have been using mango for diplomatic purposes -- primarily to improve relations between nations -- for several decades now. The history of mango diplomacy originally started by Pakistan dated back to the '60s. Pakistan launched its mango diplomacy in the late 1960s in an attempt to establish friendship with China. With that end in view, Pakistan sent a box of its finest quality mangoes to the then Chinese leader Mao Zedong as gift.



Since then the mango diplomacy has been continuing till today. Meanwhile, other South Asian countries including India gave it a shot as well using again their best quality mangoes. Sometimes it has worked and sometimes not. However, it is still going on although the pandemic of coronavirus is continuing to hammer parts of the world. Even today people are so worried that they wash a fruit purchased from a grocery store multiple times before eating for safety reasons.



After the independence of Bangladesh following a bloody war which was also joined by India in the final hours, the relations between Pakistan and India significantly deteriorated. Pakistani leaders thought that India had a hand in the breakup of Pakistan which was, however, dismissed by India. So, in an effort to normalize relations with India back in 1972, Pakistan's first elected Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto pursued mango diplomacy by sending best quality Pakistani mangoes to his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.



Pakistan's mango diplomacy suffered a serious setbackwhen General Ziaul Haq who toppled Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto declaring himself as both the president and chief martial law administrator of Pakistan sent a crate of sweet mangoes from his country with an attached letter to Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike of Sri Lanka in 1977. It was not only an outright rejection; the response from the world's first woman prime minister was stunning. Pakistani diplomats never thought that they would receive such a letter from Bandaranaike.



According to Dr Ranga Kalansooriya, a noted Sri Lankan media personality, she sent an extremely strong written message to the then Pakistan High Commissioner in Sri Lanka who delivered the mango to her: "Your Excellency Mr Ambassador, Pakistani mangoes are well known for their taste and fragrance. Thank you for sending me this crate of mangoes on behalf of President General Ziaul Haq. However, I cannot accept a gift from a person whose hands have the blood of Pakistan's elected Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on them. He was not just the leader of Pakistan, but a great spokesman for the Third World. Please return this gift to the sender."



However, the decades-old mango diplomacy has its success story too. In an effort to lessen anti-American sentiment, former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton offered Pakistan assistance in exporting its mangoes to the United States back in 2010, the Associated Press reported adding that this offer was made three years after the US opened up its market to Indian mangoes in exchange for allowing American company Harley-Davidson to sell its world-famous motorcycles in India.



So, the mango diplomacy has a history of both success and failure. Like India, China, Thailand and Pakistan, Bangladesh too produces top quality mangoes. People all over the world love this juicy sweet fruit. Bangladesh's initiative to send mangoes to friendly countries as a gesture of goodwill was a great idea but the timing wasn't good due to the ongoing pandemic.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network









