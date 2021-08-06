122 fined for breaking lockdown rules in four districts

Separate mobile courts in four days fined a total of 122 people Tk 60,300 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in four districts- Pirojpur, Bagerhat, Brahmanbaria and Natore.

PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in two days fined a total of 29 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in the district.

Separate mobile courts in the district fined 17 people Tk 6,500 for violating the lockdown rules in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The mobile courts led by the executive magistrates of the district administration conducted separate drives in different areas in the last 24 hours, and fined the government instruction violators the amount.

Besides, food items were distributed among the jobless poor people in the district during the drives.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office sources confirmed the matter.

Earlier, separate mobile courts in the district fined 12 people Tk 4,000 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The mobile courts led by upazila nirbahi officers and executive magistrates conducted separate drives in different areas in the district in the last 24 hours, and fined the government instruction violators the amount.

BAGERHAT: Separate mobile courts in three days fined a total of 78 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in the district.

Separate mobile courts here on Wednesday fined 10 people Tk 7,000 for violating the lockdown rules in Morrelganj Upazila of the district.

The mobile courts led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Ali Hasan conducted separate drives in different areas including Nabbairashi Bus Stand, Care Bazar and Gulishakhali in the afternoon, and fined the government instruction violators the amount.

Executive Magistrate Md Ali Hasan confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On the other hand, separate mobile courts in the district on Monday fined 68 people Tk 34,300 for violating lockdown rules.

A total of 11 mobile courts led by executive magistrates of the district administration conducted separate drives in different areas from morning till night, and fined the government instruction violators the amount.

Besides, face masks were distributed among the poor people in the district during the drives.

Bagerhat DC Mohammad Azizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Separate mobile courts here on Tuesday fined 11 people Tk 3,000 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.

The mobile courts led by AC Land and Executive Magistrate Rabia Afsar conducted separate drives in different areas including Auliabazar and Taltali under Paharpur Union in the upazila, and fined the government instruction violators the amount in 11 cases.

Police personnel and members of Bangladesh Army were also present during the drives.

Executive Magistrate Rabia Afsar confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Separate mobile courts here on Tuesday fined four people Tk 5,500 for violating health guidelines in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.

The mobile courts led by AC Land and Executive Magistrate Nishat Anjum Ananya conducted separate drives in Malanchi, Rahimanpur and Tamaltala Bazar areas in the evening, and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

Executive Magistrate Nishat Anjum Ananya confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

