Covid-19: 26 more people die, 971 more infected in 9 dists

A total of 26 more people died of and 971 more have been infected with the coronavirus in nine districts- Rajshahi, Manikganj, Pirojpur, and six districts under Barishal Division, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 17 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said four people died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining ten had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi, four from Natore, three from Chapainawabganj and Pabna each, and one from Naogaon and Kushtia districts each.

Some 391 are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

MANIKGANJ: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 91 here.

Meanwhile, some 124 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 5,906 in the district.

Health Official of Manikganj Civil Surgeon's office Dr Rafiqun Nahar Banya confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

She said a total of 425 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 124 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 29.18 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 53 are in Sadar, 32 in Singair, 15 in Ghior, 10 in Shivalaya, eight in Harirampur, four in Daulatpur and two in Saturia upazilas.

A total of 34,135 samples were tested for the virus in the district.

Among the total infected, 3,402 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus here.

PIROJPUR: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 74 here.

Meanwhile, some 74 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 4,638 in the district.

Among the total infected, 2,871 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

District Corona Monitoring Cell of the deputy commissioner's office confirmed the information on Thursday.

BARISHAL: Five more people including four women died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

Of the deceased, two were from Bhola, and one from Barishal, Patuakhali and Jhalokati districts each.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 499 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the death cases is 166 in Barishal, 87 in Patuakhali, 42 in Bhola, 73 in Pirojpur, 69 in Barguna and 62 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, 773 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 36,140 in the division.

A total of 2,121 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 773 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 22.03 per cent.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 14,997 in Barishal, 4,822 in Patuakhali, 4,112 in Bhola, 4,564 in Pirojpur, 3,136 in Barguna and 4,210 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, some 19,980 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division with the recovery rate of 55.29 per cent.







