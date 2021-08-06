Video
Friday, 6 August, 2021
Home Countryside

Two murdered in two districts

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people have been murdered and three others injured in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Khulna, in two days.  
SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A woman was murdered and two others were injured in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Rupabati Hazra, 50, wife of local leader of Tea labourers Bijoy Hazra.
Sreemangal Upazila Parishad Acting Chairman Premsagar Hazra said Rupabati Hazra had an altercation with her neighbours at Sreemangal Bharaura Tea Garden at around 4:30pm over a trivial matter. At one stage, the neighbours attacked on Rupabati, leaving her seriously injured.
Sadhan Hazra, 30, son of the deceased, and his wife Sathi Hazra, 25, have also been injured in the incident.
Later, Rupabati succumbed to his injuries at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital at around 10pm while undergoing treatment.
A murder case was filed with Sreemangal Police Station (PS) at night in this connection. Following this, police arrested four persons. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreemangal PS Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the incident.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: A man was murdered and her daughter injured in a clash over trivial matter in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Nazrul Islam, 50, was a resident of Maguraghona Purba Para Village in the upazila.
Police sources said an altercation took place between Nazrul and his neighbours in the area at around 4:30pm.
As a sequel to it, one Ashraf Ali's sons Ripon Sheikh, Mamun Sheikh and Imon Sheikh hacked Nazrul indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.
Mukta, 18, daughter of Nazrul Islam, also received injuries as she tried to save her father at that time.
The injured were rushed to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) in critical condition.
Later, Nazrul succumbed to his injuries at KMCH at around 8:30pm while undergoing treatment.
Dumuria PS OC Md Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.


