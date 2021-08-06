Sheikh Kamal’s 72nd birth anniv observed in districts



Bogura District administration placing a wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal on the DC office premises in the town on Thursday. photo: observer

Born on August 5 in 1949 at Tungipara in Gopalganj, Sheikh Kamal was a former executive member of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Awami League (AL).

To mark the day, different programmes were organised in districts including Bagerhat, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Laxmipur, Panchagarh, Pirojpur, Atrai, Noakhali and Narsingdi.

BAGERHAT: In this connection, the district administration organised different programmes in the town.

Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Azizur Rahman placed a wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal at his office in the morning.

Later, saplings were distributed among the commoners in the district marking the day.

Besides, Tk 2,000 were handed over to each of 320 helpless people in the district at that time,

Sonali Bank Limited funded the money.

DC Mohammad Azizur Rahman, Additional DCs Khondoker Mohammad Rezaul Karim and Md Shahinuzzaman, Sonali Bank AGM Sheikh Al Mamun and Sadar Upazila Youth Development Officer Sheikh Azgar Ali, among others, were present at the programme.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration organised different programmes in the town.

Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana placed wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal on Sheikh Russell High School premises at around 10am.

District AL General Secretary (GS) Mahbub Ali Khan, Additional DC (General) Iliasur Rahman, Deputy Director (DD) of Department of Youth Development Md Mizanur Rahman, its Assistant Director Md Sayad Uddin Ahmed, different government officials and teachers of Sheikh Russell High School, among others, were also present at the programme.

With an initiative of Department of Youth Development, DC Shahida Sultana distributed over 100 saplings among the commoners in the district on the occasion.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Tungipara in the afternoon.

JOYPURHAT: In this connection, different programmes were organised in the district.

The day has begun with placing wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal on Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Field in the tow in the morning.

DC Md Shariful Islam, Superintend of Police (SP) Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, District AL President and Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, among others, paid tribute to Sheikh Kamal at that time.

A cake has been cut at District AL office in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office.

DC Md Shariful Islam presided over the meeting.

SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Joypurhat Municipality Mayor Mostafizur Rahman, District AL GS Zakir Hossain, Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury and Joypurhat Press Club GS KHM Abdur Rahan Roni, among others, spoke on the occasion.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, the local administration and district unit of AL organised different programmes in the town.

District AL and its associate organisations placed a wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal on the the Muktijoddha Sangsad premises in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate office.

DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Nazmul Islam Sarker presided over the meeting.

Executive Magistrate Obidur Rahman Sahel moderated the programme.

District AL GS Advocate MA Afzol, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, Additional SP (Admin) Md Mostak Sarker, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, Gontotantree Party President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmic Dulon, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, Former Freedom Fighter Commander Md Asad Ullah, Kishoreganj Chamber of Commerce & Industries President Md Mujibur Rahman Belal, Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu, District Sports Officer Al-Amin Sobuj, District Woman Affairs DD Mamun-or-Rashid and District Youth Affairs DD Farzana Parvin, among others, were also present at the programme.

LAXMIPUR: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the district.

Lawmaker Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon placed a wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal at the local stadium in the town at around 11:30am.

DC Md Anwar Hossain Akanda, SP Dr AHM Kamruzzaman, District AL President Golam Faruq Pinku and District Muktijoddha Deputy Commander Mahbubur Rahman, among others, also paid tribute to Sheikh Kamal at that time.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the stadium conference room.

DC Md Anwar Hossain and District Sports Association (DSA) President Anwar Hossain presided over the programme.

The district administration also organised a virtual discussion meeting at noon on this occasion.

PANCHAGARH: To mark the day, the district administration organised different programmes in the town.

The district administration placed a wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal in front of the DC office in the morning.

Police administration, District AL, Muktijoddha Sangsad, District Udichi Sangsad, Panchagarh Government College and Government Women's College, among other organisaions, also paid floral tribute to Sheikh Kamal at that time.

Later, a virtual discussion meeting was held with DC Md Zahurul Islam in the chair.

Besides, DSA organised a friendly football match and Shilpakala Academy a tree plantation programme on this occasion.

PIROJPUR: In this connection, the district administration organised different programmes.

The day began with offering floral tribute on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal in the district town.

Later, a virtual discussion meeting was held with Acting DC Chowdhury Rowson Islam in the chair.

Besides, a dua mahfil and special prayer conducted by District Imam Samity President Faruk Abdulla were also organised in the district town on the occasion.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: On this occasion, the upazila administration organised different programmes.

Upazila administration, Upazila Parishad and Muktijoddha Command placed wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal in the morning.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Iktekarul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad, Upazila Vice-Chairman Sheikh Hafizul Islam, Upazila AL President Nipendranath Dutto Dulal, Vice-President Chowdhury Golam Mostafa Badal, Organising Secretary Fazle Rabbi, ex-commander of Muktijoddha Akhtaruzzaman, and Juba Unnayan Officer Fazlul Haq were present at that time.

SUBARNACHAR, NOAKHALI: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of upazila administration at 10am. Upazila administration organised the programme.

The meeting was presided over by UNO Chaiti Sarbabiddhya while Upazila Assistant Education Officer Azizur Rahman moderated it.

Subarnachar Upazila Vice-Chairman Farhad Hossain Chowdhury Bahar spoke as chief guest.

Subarnachar PS OC (Inquiry) Fazlul Haq Patwary, Upazila Agriculture Officer Harunur Rashid, Islamic Foundation Officer Abul Kalam, and Freedom Fighter Abul Mobarak, journalists Liton Chandra Das, Abdul Bari Bablu, and Md Imam Uddin were present.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: On the occasion, upazila administration organized different programmes including rally and discussion meeting on Thursday.

A rally was brought out in the morning. Later a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad. It was presided over by UNO Md Azgar Hossain.

Among others, Upazila Chairman and Bir Muktijoddhya Abdus Sadek, Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Md Sajjad Hossain, Upazila Agriculture Officer Bony Amin Khan, and Juba Unnayan Officer Mohammad Zakir Hossain Molla were present.

Later over 100 saplings of different species were distributed among Juba Unnayan Club members.





