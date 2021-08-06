Video
Friday, 6 August, 2021
Greenpeace warns of 'dangerous temperatures' for Tokyo, Beijing

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

Aug 5: Scorching temperatures are becoming much more frequent in cities across East Asia, an analysis from Greenpeace East Asia has found, with the environmental group warning that the early arrival of hot weather could have severe effects on people's lives, as well as agriculture.
Researchers analysed temperature data for 57 cities across mainland China, Korea and Japan and found that hot weather was arriving earlier in the year in more than 80 percent of the cities studied.
 "Over the past two weeks we have seen multiple Olympic athletes collapse due to heat stroke. Earlier this summer, extreme temperatures in Guangdong, China forced factories to shut down, and in Korea hundreds of thousands of livestock were reported dead due to heatwaves," said Greenpeace East Asia climate urgency project manager Mikyoung Kim. Greenpeace, which released its findings on Thursday, said the extreme heat events were "not a fluke" and were consistent with the region's changing climate.    -Al  JAZEERA


