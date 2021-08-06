

Firefighters work the scene as a home is engulfed in flames during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on August 4. The Dixie fire burned through dozens of homes and businesses in downtown Greenville and continues to forge towards other residential communities. Officials in northern California warned residents of two communities in the path of the raging Dixie fire to evacuate immediately as high winds whipped the flames onwards. photo : AFP