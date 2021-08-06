Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Firefighters work the scene as a home is engulfed in flames during the Dixie fire

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

Firefighters work the scene as a home is engulfed in flames during the Dixie fire

Firefighters work the scene as a home is engulfed in flames during the Dixie fire

Firefighters work the scene as a home is engulfed in flames during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on August 4. The Dixie fire burned through dozens of homes and businesses in downtown Greenville and continues to forge towards other residential communities. Officials in northern California warned residents of two communities in the path of the raging Dixie fire to evacuate immediately as high winds whipped the flames onwards.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar diplomat alerts UN to alleged military 'massacre'
Greenpeace warns of 'dangerous temperatures' for Tokyo, Beijing
New Iranian president to take oath before parliament
Taliban warn of more targeted attacks as Afghan forces defend besieged cities
Russia-led drills begin on Afghanistan border
People wade through a waterlogged street in the flood hit city of Amta
India flexes muscles with new aircraft carrier, task force
Israel conducts first Lebanon strikes in seven years: military


Latest News
RMCH counts 15 more fatalities at Covid unit
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft