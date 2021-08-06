India win Olympic medal in hockey after four decades



Players of India celebrate after scoring against Germany during the men's bronze medal match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, on August 5, 2021. photo: AFP

A comeback 5-4 win over Germany in Tokyo snared third place in the tournament and ended decades of agonising over repeat failures since they won the last of their eight Olympic titles in Moscow in 1980.

Families of the Indian team danced in the streets in Punjab state, waving hockey sticks in the air after the win. Other fans waved the Indian flag as they rushed out of their houses.

Ten of the 18-man squad -- including double goalscorer Simranjeet Singh -- come from Punjab, where the state government said each would get a $135,000 bonus.

"The whole nation is dancing," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told captain Manpreet Singh and coach Graham Reid in a celebratory call to the team. He hailed the win as "historic".

Hockey has fallen behind cricket in the popularity and glamour stakes in India. Despite the country's pedigree in the sport, none of the team were born the last time India won a medal.

Even cricket legends such as Gautam Gambhir were quick to praise the team. And goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh echoed Modi's hopes that the result would inspire a new generation to take up hockey. -AFP





