Olympic Snaps

Japan's Matsuri Arai competes in the preliminary round of the women's 10m platform diving event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. photo: AFPNorway's Anders Berntsen Mol pours water on himself after winning their men's beach volleyball quarter-final match between Russia and Norway during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. photo: AFPTurkey's Naz Aydemir Akyol reacts after a point in the women's quarter-final volleyball match between South Korea and Turkey during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. photo: AFPBelarus' Iryna Zhuk competes in the women's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. photo: AFP