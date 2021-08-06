Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

‘Mustafizur a difficult customer’ says Agar

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

Bangladesh pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman has confounded Australia, all-rounder Ashton Agar said Thursday, as the visitors were left reeling from defeats in the first two matches of their Twenty20 series in Dhaka.
Agar praised the 25-year-old left arm bowler as "a difficult customer".
"He is really good. His ability to bowl that slow ball, if you watch it in slow motion, pretty much with his wrist and fingers, it is like incredible. Incredible skill," Agar said.
"It's a great slow ball because it's not too slow and it's a lot of revolution, it keeps quite a bit off the surface, might spin a lot or might not, it's super variable.
"He is bowling a majority of his balls as slow balls that we have to play," he said.
Mustafizur has picked up five wickets in two matches, playing a central role in Bangladesh's 23-run win in the first game and victory by five wickets in the second.
Bangladesh had never previously beaten Australia in a T20 clash. But they defended a total of 131 runs in the first match and 24 hours later raced past a target of 122 set by Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
Agar said the Bangladesh pitches were very "foreign" to Australian players and it had been hard to judge what a winning score might be.
"After the first game Bangladesh got 131, we thought we bowled well. We were quite confident, to be honest, going out there with the bat. But you can see how much the pitch comes into play," said Agar.
They now know that 130 to 140 is often the "winning total", he added.
Agar said the defeats had shown Australia have to improve before the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October and November.
"We have definitely got some work to do."
Australia lost a five-match T20 series 4-1 to the West Indies in July before bouncing back in the one-day internationals 2-1.
They are missing key players, including the injured Steve Smith and Aaron Finch, while David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins are among stars who opted out of the West Indies and Bangladesh tours.
The third match of the series takes place on Friday.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal returns from two-month layoff with victory
C-19 surge in Tokyo on penultimate Olympic day
India win Olympic medal in hockey after four decades
Olympic Snaps
‘Mustafizur a difficult customer’ says Agar
Police share points with Mohammedan
Tigers sniff title, Aussies desperate to bounce back
PM awards Sheikh Kamal NSC Award winners


Latest News
RMCH counts 15 more fatalities at Covid unit
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft